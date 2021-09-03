Watch now: Player of the Week Cam Dooley has come up clutch two weeks in a row

Cam Dooley, Valley
Position: Quarterback
What he did: Dooley got the job done in crunch time of the Rams’ victory over Lanett. Dooley was responsible for 127 yards of offense, completed five of his final six passes and threw the game-winning touchdown pass on 4th-and-long against the Panthers.
In his words: "It felt good. I was kind of nervous nervous. It was my first ride, but I felt good about the win."
Votes: 1,548 out of 3,111
