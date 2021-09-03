 Skip to main content
Watch now: Player of the Week Cam Dooley has come up clutch two weeks in a row
East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week

Watch now: Player of the Week Cam Dooley has come up clutch two weeks in a row

Lanett vs Valley high school football - 2021

Valley’s Cam Dooley (1) feels the pressure from the Panther defense during the Valley vs. Lanett football game on Aug. 27 in Valley.

 Eric Starling, For the O-A News

Player of the Week Cam Dooley has come up clutch two weeks in a row

Cam Dooley, Valley

Position: Quarterback

What he did: Dooley got the job done in crunch time of the Rams’ victory over Lanett. Dooley was responsible for 127 yards of offense, completed five of his final six passes and threw the game-winning touchdown pass on 4th-and-long against the Panthers.

In his words: "It felt good. I was kind of nervous nervous. It was my first ride, but I felt good about the win."

Votes: 1,548 out of 3,111

