Watch now: Player of the Week Jalyn Daniels from Tallassee eager to ‘keep working’

O-A News staff
Jalyn Daniels, Tallassee
Position: Running back
What he did: Daniels made sure the first game of his senior year was a special one. He played the role of Wildcat quarterback well for the Tigers on Thursday and rushed for 302 yards and three touchdowns in Tallassee’s rivalry victory over Reeltown.
In his words: "It felt good. We've been working all summer. I've got to give a big shoutout to my o-line."
Votes: 1,062 out of 1,900
