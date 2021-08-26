 Skip to main content
Watch now: Player of the Week Jalyn Daniels from Tallassee eager to ‘keep working’
East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week

Reeltown vs Tallassee

Tallassee's Josh Griffin (19) stops for a selfie with Jalyn Daniels (3) after the game. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.

 Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News

Tallassee running back Jalyn Daniels talks about his Week 1 performance against Reeltown, his helpful offensive line and his goals going forward.

Jalyn Daniels, Tallassee

Position: Running back

What he did: Daniels made sure the first game of his senior year was a special one. He played the role of Wildcat quarterback well for the Tigers on Thursday and rushed for 302 yards and three touchdowns in Tallassee’s rivalry victory over Reeltown.

In his words: "It felt good. We've been working all summer. I've got to give a big shoutout to my o-line."

Votes: 1,062 out of 1,900

Vote for the East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week every weekend at OANow.com.

