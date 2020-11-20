Watch now: Rogers’ late touchdown punches Auburn High’s ticket to Super 7

From there, the two defenses held serve for several minutes.

The Tigers were in prime position to finish things off after a Central three-and-out before Caldwell was sacked and lost the football, giving the Red Devils their chance to respond just past midfield. Auburn’s Powell Gordon had other ideas, however, as he chased down Central quarterback Trey Miles on the next play and forced a fumble, which Joey McGinty recovered.

Auburn pulled out its trick plays and had punter Matthew Rhodes throw a pass to Carson Yancy to keep the next drive alive, but ultimately the Tigers turned the ball over on downs just inside the Central 20-yard line. The Red Devils’ next drive flamed out and ended on an incompletion to give the Tigers the ball on their 45-yard line with less than three minutes to go.

Then came Rogers’ house call that sent the Tigers — and the home side of Duck Samford Stadium — into a frenzy.

“My mind, it was just going crazy. I was running in circles. I was so excited,” said wide receiver Bryson Clague, who had nine receptions for 115 yards. “JT with that speed, he just took it all the way. I mean, we were throwing peace signs up and telling them we won and all that. It was great.”