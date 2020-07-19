Watch now: Smiths Station’s Jordan Jones ready to rock in 2020 season

Jones’ combination of physicality and speed made him a must-have recruit for several schools, as UAB and Troy offered him last summer before Georgia State followed suit in April. Jones had 11 total scholarship offers when he committed to Georgia State in May, becoming the Panthers’ first commit in the class of 2021 in the process.

For Jones, the opportunity to go to Georgia State was too good to pass up. Plus, his decision to commit marked a milestone in a sport that Jones had second thoughts about even playing.

“Really it was when they were showing me around I loved the locker room and how big it was. I loved the campus. I liked the way it looked. He showed me the field, and the field’s really what caught me. He told me how it is in Atlanta and stuff like that,” Jones said. “I remember when I was younger — like in junior high — I really felt like football really wasn’t for me. I really felt like I wouldn’t get offers or anything, but I kind of wanted to stick with it just in case.

“I kept working hard, working hard and doing extra stuff at home every day. My dream finally came true. I kept praying, and God gave it to me.”