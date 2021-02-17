Watch now: Strong fourth quarter leads Glenwood girls to state championship

From there, Corbett helped close the book on Clarke Prep with free throws. Glenwood milked the clock effectively, and the celebration was on.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Burts, Corbett and Macie Fanning were named to the all-tournament team for Glenwood.

The Lady Gators quickly made their way to the state title trophy, but Brooks was first to get a hold of the prized possession.

Brooks felt déjà vu Wednesday after she suffered an ankle injury just like she did against Lee-Scott Academy in last year’s title game, but the senior wasn’t throwing in the towel in her last game. She came off the court briefly before coming back and recording nine points; after the game, holding the trophy helped make her injury an afterthought.

“I know me and my teammates have worked hard to get to where we're at now, and coach [Dusty] Perdue has pushed us to be our best every single practice and every single day. It's good to have a good feeling about ending the season with a win,” Brooks said. “[My ankle] hurts really bad, but it was just the thought of 'Not two years in a row. You've got to keep going. Just win it. You'll have another break later. You've got to keep going.'”

Glenwood’s strong fourth quarter followed a slow three quarters by both teams in which baskets were hard to come by.