Watch now: Tallassee’s Jalyn Daniels tops 300 rushing yards to power Tigers past Reeltown

Daniels explained afterward it didn't take long for him to recognize he had a chance to take it all the way.

"Oh, I just saw grass. When I saw grass, I just knew it was a touchdown," Daniels said. "Once I get to the second level, you might as well call that game over."

Reeltown (0-1) answered with Jeffery Thompson’s six-yard rushing score, but Daniels went back to work.

Daniels made a house call on his very next carry by again taking the snap from shotgun and racing down the left sideline with the end zone in sight. The score was a dagger for Reeltown, which trailed by 15 with 6:29 to go until the fourth.

Daniels had another strong string of carries in the fourth quarter before Zavion Carr spelled him and scored on a 5-yard run for the game’s final points.

Tallassee head coach Mike Battles Jr. explained after the game that the magnitude of Thursday’s game was something he harped on at halftime, when Tallassee held a modest seven-point lead.

“The last time Tallassee beat Reeltown was 22 years ago. I told these seniors, 'When y'all come back for your 20-year reunion, they may not remember a lot about you, but they'll remember y'all were the team that beat Reeltown,'” Battles said. “It's a big game. That's what makes it fun.”