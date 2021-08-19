Watch now: Tallassee’s Jalyn Daniels tops 300 rushing yards to power Tigers past Reeltown

NOTASULGA – After finding out Tallassee starting quarterback Tyler Ellis would be unavailable for the season opener against Reeltown on Thursday, the Tigers had to make drastic changes to their offense.
Luckily for Tallassee, running back Jalyn Daniels made sure the offense would still be running smoothly.
Daniels showed out against the Rebels on Thursday by taking 39 carries for 302 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers’ 34-13 victory. Daniels, who mostly played Wildcat quarterback, broke the game open in the third quarter with consecutive long touchdown runs to help the Tigers win “The Battle of the Tallapoosa” for the first time since 1999.
"It feels good," Daniels said. "We've got a lot of leadership right now. I'm thankful for my line right now. They helped me out. If it wasn't for them, the game would not be like this."
Daniels officially left the Rebels in the dust shortly after a big stop by the Tigers’ defense.
Tallassee (1-0) held a touchdown lead early in the third quarter when Daniels took the snap from the shotgun formation and ran to his left, looking for some space while pinned deep in the Tigers’ territory.
That hole quickly opened up and Daniels took advantage by gliding past all defenders in sight en route to an 89-yard touchdown to hand the Tigers a 21-7 lead with just under 10 minutes to go in the third.
Daniels explained afterward it didn't take long for him to recognize he had a chance to take it all the way.
"Oh, I just saw grass. When I saw grass, I just knew it was a touchdown," Daniels said. "Once I get to the second level, you might as well call that game over."
Reeltown (0-1) answered with Jeffery Thompson’s six-yard rushing score, but Daniels went back to work.
Daniels made a house call on his very next carry by again taking the snap from shotgun and racing down the left sideline with the end zone in sight. The score was a dagger for Reeltown, which trailed by 15 with 6:29 to go until the fourth.
Daniels had another strong string of carries in the fourth quarter before Zavion Carr spelled him and scored on a 5-yard run for the game’s final points.
Tallassee head coach Mike Battles Jr. explained after the game that the magnitude of Thursday’s game was something he harped on at halftime, when Tallassee held a modest seven-point lead.
“The last time Tallassee beat Reeltown was 22 years ago. I told these seniors, 'When y'all come back for your 20-year reunion, they may not remember a lot about you, but they'll remember y'all were the team that beat Reeltown,'” Battles said. “It's a big game. That's what makes it fun.”
Daniels’ domination in the second half served as a drastic change of pace in a rivalry game that Reeltown seemed to control early.
After a solid kick return by Connor Spain gave the Rebels good field position, Dakarian “Juicy” Hughley quickly showed he was ready for the moment. Hughley took a carry on Reeltown’s first play from scrimmage and made it count, breaking loose down the left side of the field on a 68-yard touchdown run to put the home squad up 7-0.
To Tallassee’s credit, there were no signs of panic after the long run.
Daniels came out behind center on the Tigers’ first possession and took nine straight carries. He made the last one worthwhile by pushing his way to pay dirt on a four-yard carry to tie the game 7-7 with 7:23 still to go in the opening quarter.
The Tigers made it obvious early on they were going to lean heavily on Daniels, who carried the ball 16 straight times before another Tiger stepped in.
The back-and-forth nature of the opening minutes begged for a defense to step up and make a play. Luckily for the Tigers, defensive back Cade Everson saw an opportunity and took it.
Reeltown looked ready to answer Daniels’ score when a rare mistake by the Rebels proved costly. With rain steadily coming down, the Reeltown ball carrier ran to his left but fumbled, leaving the ball up for grabs at the Reeltown 40-yard line.
Everson tracked down the ball quickly and took off, outrunning all the Rebels in hot pursuit on a pivotal scoop-and-score that gave Tallassee a 14-7 lead with 5:38 left in the opening quarter.
“Anytime you score on defense or score on special teams, that puts the mojo in your [favor]. Those are what break you; when you give up a defensive score or special teams score, that kills you,” Battles said. “Those are big when you're the ones getting them.”
Everson’s defensive touchdown signaled a change of pace for both defenses. Neither team scored again in the first half, and both defenses forced one fumble in the remaining time before the half that ended extended drives.
Tallassee hosts Wetumpka next Friday, while Reeltown plays at St. James.
Although the Tigers’ attention will quickly turn to the Indians, Daniels made it clear how much beating the local rival meant – especially after taking the overtime loss this time last year.
“It feels good. We can brag about this for, like, 364 days like they did us,” Daniels said.
Tallassee 34, Reeltown 13
TAL — 14 0 14 6—34
REL — 7 0 6 0—13
1st Quarter
REL — Dakarian Highley 68 run (XP good), 11:32
TAL — Jalyn Daniels 4 run (XP good), 7:23
TAL — Cade Everson 40 fumble return (XP good), 5:38