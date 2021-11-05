 Skip to main content
Watch now: Tallassee's Jalyn Daniels can't wait to play in playoffs after winning player of the week
Watch now: Tallassee's Jalyn Daniels can't wait to play in playoffs after winning player of the week

Reeltown vs Tallassee

Tallassee’s Jalyn Daniels (3) carries in the second half. Reeltown vs Tallassee on Thursday, August 19 in Reeltown, Ala.

 Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News

This week’s East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week is Jalyn Daniels, who helped cap a regular season to remember for Tallassee with a big performance against Carroll last Friday.

Jalyn Daniels, Tallassee

Position: Running back

What he did: Daniels came through in a crucial non-region game against Carroll. The senior took 11 carries for 129 yards and four touchdowns in the Tigers’ victory.

In his words: “It feels great. I’ve just got to thank my team and my O-line.”

Votes: 818 of 1,324

