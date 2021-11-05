Watch now: Tallassee's Jalyn Daniels can't wait to play in playoffs after winning player of the week

O-A NEWS SPORTS STAFF
This week’s East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week is Jalyn Daniels, who helped cap a regular season to remember for Tallassee with a big performance against Carroll last Friday.
Jalyn Daniels, Tallassee
Position: Running back
What he did: Daniels came through in a crucial non-region game against Carroll. The senior took 11 carries for 129 yards and four touchdowns in the Tigers’ victory.
In his words: “It feels great. I’ve just got to thank my team and my O-line.”
Votes: 818 of 1,324
