Watch now: Tallassee's Tyler Ellis eager to help the Tigers keep winning come playoffs

Tyler Ellis, Tallassee
Position: Quarterback
What he did: Ellis led the way for Tallassee in a crucial 39-28 region win over Central-Clay County. He completed 13 of his 19 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers put themselves in a three-way tie for first in Region 4-5A.
In his words: “I think it’s the best game I’ve played my whole career. Beating a top-10 in the state [was my favorite part].”
Votes: 788 of 1,713
