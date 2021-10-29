 Skip to main content
Watch now: Tallassee's Tyler Ellis eager to help the Tigers keep winning come playoffs
Watch now: Tallassee's Tyler Ellis eager to help the Tigers keep winning come playoffs

WEB ONLY Reeltown vs. Tallassee high school football

Tallassee’s Tyler Ellis (10) looks to throw the ball during the Reeltown vs. Tallassee high school football game on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Tallassee.

 Sara Palczewski/



This week's East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week is Tallassee's Tyler Ellis, who helped guide the Tigers to their first postseason berth since 2017.

Tyler Ellis, Tallassee

Position: Quarterback

What he did: Ellis led the way for Tallassee in a crucial 39-28 region win over Central-Clay County. He completed 13 of his 19 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers put themselves in a three-way tie for first in Region 4-5A.

In his words: “I think it’s the best game I’ve played my whole career. Beating a top-10 in the state [was my favorite part].”

Votes: 788 of 1,713

