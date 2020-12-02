Watch now: Thompson's rally leaves Auburn High with title game loss

Hardy’s kick left a stunned Auburn team along with the faithful Tigers’ crowd, several of which had gathered near the gate with hopes of rushing the Bryant-Denny Stadium field. Instead, they were left shaking their heads simply wondering what just happened.

Auburn began the second half with a slim one-point lead when quarterback Matthew Caldwell broke off a 15-yard run to get the Tigers near midfield. Four plays later Auburn faced a fourth-and-1 when Caldwell faked a hand-off to fullback George Wright then bounced outside past the only few Warriors’ defenders even in the vicinity.

The Warriors quickly gave up chase, as it was evident Caldwell would not be touched on a run that handed the Tigers an eight-point lead with just over nine minutes left in the third quarter.

Caldwell ended the night 9-of-17 passing for 88 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. The senior also took 11 carries for 85 yards and another score.