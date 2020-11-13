Watts goes for 200 yards, three TDs, powers Opelika into third round

OPELIKA — Eric Watts powered Opelika to the quarterfinals on Friday night.
The senior running back ran his way to 212 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries, and Opelika raced by Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 28-0.
The victory advanced Opelika to the third round of the Class 6A playoffs for the sixth straight season and sets up a showdown with Saraland, which ended the Bulldogs' season in 2018 in the third round.
Friday night, Watts ran in touchdown runs of 75, 74 and 14 yards.
With the Bulldogs clinging to a 14-0 lead in the third quarter, they got a break when Hillcrest bobbled the snap on a 34-yard field goal attempt and LeDamian Rowell blocked the kick.
The play brought the team and their fans to their feet at Bulldog Stadium and before they could even consider sitting down, Watts had them cheering even louder, when he took the first play of the drive 74 yards up the middle to stretch the lead to 21-0.
The run, which gained more yards than Hillcrest (9-3) did all night on the ground, was not even his longest of the game.
After the game’s first three drives ended in punts, the fourth appeared to be headed the same way, with Opelika facing third-and-18 from its own 25. Watts, however, had other plans, taking the ball 75-yards to the end zone to give Opelika the 7-0 lead with just under five minutes remaining in the first quarter.
“Those plays were huge,” Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said. “That just demoralizes a defense when you break off a long run like that.”
“He’s a dynamic player for us who does a great job,” he added.
While the Hillcrest defense was unable to contain Watts, Opelika was able to shut out a potent Hillcrest offense that came in scoring over 30 points a game.
The Bulldogs’ defense held them to 76 yards of offense and only allowed four first downs, two of which came via penalties.
“They take pride in shutting people out,” Speakman said of his unit. Who has now pitched two shutouts and held opponents to seven points or less six times in their 11 games.
Their performance was critical as, outside Watts, Opelika was unable to do much on offense and for a stretch in the second quarter, the Patriots had Opelika pinned deep in its own territory and were winning the field position game.
During that stretch, which came with Opelika ahead just 7-0, Hillcrest managed just two first downs and its best scoring chance ended with a 38-yard field goal attempt that hit the upright.
Opelika got the ball back with just over three minutes remaining in the half and looking to add on to their lead.
The play of the drive once again came when it looked like the drive was going to end in a punt when it stalled around midfield. This time it was punter Jamori Thomas and Jarell Stinson who made the play.
With the Bulldogs facing fourth-and-seven, Thomas took a few steps to the line like he was going to punt then completed a pass to Stinson who scampered for the first down and kept the drive alive.
Two plays later JD Tolbert followed a convoy of blockers along the left side for the 31-yard score to make it a 14-0 lead.
Opelika will now head to Saraland to face the 10-2 Spartans in the quarterfinals of the 6A playoffs next Friday.
Opelika 28, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 0
HT – 0 0 0 0 – 0
O – 7 7 7 7 – 28
First quarter
O – Watts 75-yard run (XP good), 4:52
Second quarter
O –Tolbert 31-yard run (XP good), :53
Third quarter
O – Watts 74-yard run (XP good), 5:46
Fourth quarter
O – Watts 14-yard run (XP good), 6:01
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!