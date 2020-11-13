Watts goes for 200 yards, three TDs, powers Opelika into third round

“Those plays were huge,” Opelika head coach Erik Speakman said. “That just demoralizes a defense when you break off a long run like that.”

“He’s a dynamic player for us who does a great job,” he added.

While the Hillcrest defense was unable to contain Watts, Opelika was able to shut out a potent Hillcrest offense that came in scoring over 30 points a game.

The Bulldogs’ defense held them to 76 yards of offense and only allowed four first downs, two of which came via penalties.

“They take pride in shutting people out,” Speakman said of his unit. Who has now pitched two shutouts and held opponents to seven points or less six times in their 11 games.

Their performance was critical as, outside Watts, Opelika was unable to do much on offense and for a stretch in the second quarter, the Patriots had Opelika pinned deep in its own territory and were winning the field position game.

During that stretch, which came with Opelika ahead just 7-0, Hillcrest managed just two first downs and its best scoring chance ended with a 38-yard field goal attempt that hit the upright.

Opelika got the ball back with just over three minutes remaining in the half and looking to add on to their lead.