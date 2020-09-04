Watts leads Opelika to region win over Lanier

Opelika’s Eric Watts scored four touchdowns and the Bulldogs beat Sidney Lanier 42-6 on Friday night at Bulldogs Stadium.
Watts started the night’s scoring with a 9-yard touchdown on Opelika’s first possession, and the Bulldogs were off to their first win of the season.
Opelika moved to 1-1 and 1-0 in Class 6A, Region 2.
Friday’s game was the first in seven years for Opelika and Lanier as region rivals.
Opelika continues region play next Friday at Eufala.
Watts’ first touchdown was set up by a fourth-down stop by Opelika after a three-and-out, which gave the Bulldogs’ offense the ball at the opposing 24-yard line.
An Opelika interception then set up a 12-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Bates to Shawn Jones to put the Bulldogs up 14-0 with 5:24 left in the first quarter.
Opelika led 21-0 at the end of the first after another Watts touchdown.
After Opelika led 28-0, the Poets showed life with a 47-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and they picked off an interception on the first play of the third quarter after the break, but the Opelika defense tightened to force a turnover on downs.
The Bulldogs then took their time and made their way down field after a few drives. Watts capped a clock-killing drive and made his way into the end zone for the third time to give Opelika a 35-6 lead.
Opelika’s defense shined late with two back-to-back sacks forcing a Lanier turnover. Opelika took advantage with its successful run game again and used running back Lajadan Tolbert to push the team down the field, in order to make a hand off to Watts for another Bulldog touchdown to round out the third quarter.
Lanier had one more chance at the end zone at the 5-yard line late, before an Opelika interception gave the game its final score.
Opelika 42, Sidney Lanier 6
O — 21 7 14 0 — 42
SL — 0 6 0 0 — 6
First quarter
O — Eric Watts 9 run (XP good), 10:40.
O — Shawn Jones 12 pass from Jackson Bates (XP good), 5:24.
O — Eric Watts 2 run (XP good), 0:45.
Second quarter
L — Anthony Shackelford 47 pass from Bralen Jones , 6:25.
O — Torianno Roberts 14 run, 8:15.
Third quarter
O — Eric Watts 10 run (XP good), 6:22.
O — Eric Watts 12 run (XP good), 2:20.
Opelika vs Lanier 9.4.20
Opelika vs Lanier 9.4.20
Opelika vs Lanier 9.4.20
Opelika vs Lanier 9.4.20
Opelika vs Lanier 9.4.20
Opelika vs Lanier 9.4.20
Opelika vs Lanier 9.4.20
Opelika vs Lanier 9.4.20
Opelika vs Lanier 9.4.20
Opelika vs Lanier 9.4.20
Opelika vs Lanier 9.4.20
Opelika vs Lanier 9.4.20
Opelika vs Lanier 9.4.20
Opelika vs Lanier 9.4.20
Opelika vs Lanier 9.4.20
Opelika vs Lanier 9.4.20
Opelika vs Lanier 9.4.20
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!