Watts leads Opelika to win over Stanhope Elmore

MILLBROOK — Opelika running back Eric Watts shined and the Bulldogs opened their season with a 20-17 win over Stanhope Elmore on the road Friday night.
Watts scored two touchdowns in the victory.
In a back-and-forth game, Watts’ 38-yard touchdown run on a fourth down allowed the Bulldogs to take the lead for good with 1:14 remaining in the third quarter. Watts also scored on a 58-yard to tie the game at 7 earlier in the game.
In the fourth, Opelika’s Malik Finley ended any hopes of a Stanhope Elmore comeback with a 15-yard run on fourth-and-9 from the Mustangs 33. The Bulldogs ran off the game’s final four minutes.
Watts finished with 20 carries for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Finley finished 5-of-8 passing for 59 yards and added 41 rushing yards on six carries. Taylor Love’s six-yard score with 5:20 left in the first half gave the Bulldogs a 14-6 lead, which Opelika took to halftime.
Stanhope Elmore led twice during the game, starting the scoring with a seven-yard touchdown run by Antonio Trone for a 7-0 lead with 3:14 left in the first quarter. Trone finished with 36 yards on 13 carries.
The Mustangs got a 52-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Trey Killingsworth to DJ McGhee, then Jacob Bryant hit a 35-yard field goal to give Stanhope a 17-13 lead with just under four minutes remaining in the third quarter. Stanhope’s final drive ended with Bryant missing a 37-yard field goal.
Killingsworth went 9-for-15 passing for 148 yards, also completing a 50-yard pass to Jackson Thomas.
Caleb Foster led the way with 10 tackles and Pat Williams had an interception for the Mustangs defense, which finished with three takeaways.
Opelika meets rival Auburn High next week.
“I just wanted to see them come out and compete,” Stanhope Elmore head coach Brian Bradford said. “These kids haven’t been able to go out and do anything. (Friday night), they got to come here and play in front of the community. I was glad to see us out there again.”
Stanhope Elmore will host Prattville next week.
“We made a lot of silly mistakes, which is what you expect from the first game,” Bradford said. “Sure, we wanted to win, but now we know what we need to work on. It was a great effort for our guys, but we’ll come back ready to work.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!