'We came to win': Loachapoka girls take on defending state champs in Final Four

To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best.

The Loachapoka girls basketball team has advanced to Birmingham and is one of four teams left in the Class 1A state tournament.

If they want to make it to the title game, though, the Indians have to defeat defending state champ Skyline Monday at 9 a.m. inside Birmingham’s Legacy Arena.

It might seem like a tall task, but head coach Anthony Edwards knows his team can’t be afraid of going up against the defending state champs.

“We have to expect to win also,” Edwards said. “We can’t go up with the attitude of, ‘They were state champions and they’re back.’

"We need to go up with the attitude of, ‘We expect to win.’ No ifs ands or buts. We didn’t come here just to play. We came to win.”

For junior guard Taylah Murph, the Final Four appearance is the furthest that Loachapoka has made it in the state tournament during her time at school.

The Indians first defeated Wadley 60-35, Florala 35-34 in the round of 16 and Georgiana 39-32 in the regional finals to punch their ticket to Birmingham.