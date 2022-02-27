'We came to win': Loachapoka girls take on defending state champs in Final Four

To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best.
The Loachapoka girls basketball team has advanced to Birmingham and is one of four teams left in the Class 1A state tournament.
If they want to make it to the title game, though, the Indians have to defeat defending state champ Skyline Monday at 9 a.m. inside Birmingham’s Legacy Arena.
It might seem like a tall task, but head coach Anthony Edwards knows his team can’t be afraid of going up against the defending state champs.
“We have to expect to win also,” Edwards said. “We can’t go up with the attitude of, ‘They were state champions and they’re back.’
"We need to go up with the attitude of, ‘We expect to win.’ No ifs ands or buts. We didn’t come here just to play. We came to win.”
For junior guard Taylah Murph, the Final Four appearance is the furthest that Loachapoka has made it in the state tournament during her time at school.
The Indians first defeated Wadley 60-35, Florala 35-34 in the round of 16 and Georgiana 39-32 in the regional finals to punch their ticket to Birmingham.
“It’s been a fun journey,” Murph said. “It comes with a lot of ups and downs, but the more you win, the bigger it gets, the happier everyone gets. It’s been good so far.”
Murph says the coaches have been pushing the team with some hard practices during this Final Four run. The players have also been trying to recreate game intensity in practice.
Along with the work in practice, Murph says that the coaches have been on point with their scouting reports of each opponent throughout the tournament.
Combining all those factors has led to the Loachapoka girls basketball team being an unselfish, talented team once the tipoff takes place.
“Everyone is doing their roles,” Murph said. “We all understand that we have our own role as a player, and we try and contribute to the team every game.”
Off the court, Murph says that the players also hang out together, which has helped the team’s chemistry throughout the season.
The players like having team meals together and they’ve been spending more and more time together as a group, Murph said.
“Us going out every week and hanging out on the weekend has brought a lot of team chemistry with each other,” Murph said. “We really know each other on and off the court.”
The success of this run hasn’t just been celebrated by the team, though.
Following Loachapoka’s regional final win over Georgiana, fans that made the trip to Montgomery rushed over to celebrate with the team.
“Everyone was happy, cheering,” Murph said. “I got tons of high fives after the game and congratulations. It’s really fun experiencing all this with the community and everyone around us.”
While the Final Four run has been a fun experience so far, winning against the defending champs and advancing to the state title game would make it even better.
“That would mean everything” Murph said. “It gives us a reason to go hard and win the whole thing.”