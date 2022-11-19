‘We did that’: Auburn High gets revenge against Central on way to state title game

PHENIX CITY — Senior quarterback Clyde Pittman ran in the game-winning touchdown with less than two minutes to play, and Auburn High is headed to the state championship game.

Auburn High beat Central-Phenix City 14-13 on Friday night on Pittman’s nine-yard touchdown run with just 1:49 to go.

Auburn High advances to face Thompson in the Class 7A state championship game on Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

“We win and we’re going to Jordan-Hare in Auburn, and we did that,” senior linebacker Coleman Granberry said as the Tigers celebrated in Garrett-Harrison Stadium. “It’s been a long time coming.”

It was an instant classic between the two rivals that came down to the wire–and a win for Auburn High made even sweeter with revenge.

Auburn High lost 38-17 to the same team on the same field in the regular season.

“We played bad the first time,” Auburn High defensive coordinator Scott Goolsby said. “We knew that.”

Friday, Auburn High came in with a huge chip on its shoulder. Not only did it lose to the Red Devils this season, it lost to them in their last semifinal game, a 2021 trip to Phenix City that ended with a 28-17 loss. That 2021 season was a sweep by Phenix City. Auburn High rolled into town with three straight losses in the series, and it had something to prove.

“I feel like it just set itself up,” Auburn High quarterback Clyde Pittman said. “They beat us the last three times so it just made it that much sweeter, beating them, sending them home and getting to go to the state championship.”

In a defensive battle, the Auburn High defense shut out Central through the final 16 minutes of play. A senior class that had gone 2-5 against the Red Devils entering Friday were able to depart Phenix City one last time with a final, all-important win.

Pittman went 15-for-25 passing for 136 yards. He added 12 carries for 55 yards. Auburn High running back DV Williams had 19 carries for 69 yards, and combined with Pittman.

The Tiger defense held the Red Devils to 213 passing yards and only 40 rushing yards. The last time the two teams played, Central ran for 259 yards, the program’s third-highest single-game rushing total this season.

“Nobody believed in us except us,” Goolsby said. “We gave up 38 points the last time we played them. They knew that was not them,” he said of his players. “They knew that was not their identity.”

His message to his defense was to fix the errors from the first time, prove that they could play with Central in the way they knew they could but were unable to, and they delivered.

“I didn’t expect, maybe, a game like this, but I expected us to play well,” Goolsby said. “I didn’t know what that was going to look like, but these kids, they’re unbelievable kids. They busted their tails.”

Those 40 Red Devil rushing yards came on 29 attempts, good for just 1.4 yards per carry. Central quarterback Jaylen Epps went 19-of-33 for 213 yards, balancing out the inefficiencies on the ground with an average of 11.2 yards per completion.

In each of their three losses this season, the Red Devils were held under 100 rushing yards.

“We came out firing like we should and we just did what we were supposed to do and it showed,” said senior linebacker Klark Cleveland.

Those words from Cleveland were what he said the staff emphasized at halftime — “Just keep firing.”

Thirty Red Devils plays went for negative yards or no gain. After Pittman’s late touchdown, on Central’s final offensive drive, the Auburn High defense hounded Central quarterback Jaylen Epps to help seal the win.

Those were areas of the game Goolsby had harped on all week.

“We don’t like people to run on us and they stuffed it down our throat last time,” Goolsby said. “They’re so good at every position, and we focused on stopping the run and getting to the quarterback.”

The Auburn High offense got to trot out onto the field one more time, with Pittman taking a knee on the field where his senior class had lost three straight times.

“They gave us cushion the whole game. We only had to score twice and that’s against a really good offense,” Pittman said of his team’s defense. “They defended that well, so it’s really impressive. They’re definitely getting a hug from me when I get back in the locker room.”

Earlier in the week, Etheredge said they key to the game would be limiting turnovers, because he felt those were what held the team back in games where they didn’t play well. The Tigers had the lone turnover of the night, a Pittman interception that set up a 25-yard field goal.

Despite that pick, Pittman didn’t see the difference in the game coming from turnovers.

“They’re a really tough team, but I think we have more heart than they do. We wanted it more,” Pittman said. “If you look on the board, they’ve got better athletes than us but we play like brothers and love each other. That’s why we’re going to the state championship game.”

Auburn High 14, Central-Phenix City 13

AHS — 0 7 0 7 — 14

CHS — 0 6 7 0 — 13

Second quarter

AHS— Davaioun Williams 1 runs for 1 yard (kick good), 4:07

CHS— Ethan Paul 34 yard field goal attempt made, 1:39

CHS— Paul 25 yard field goal attempt made, 0:04

Third quarter

CHS— Karmello English 27 catch from Jaylen Epps (kick good), 4:57

Fourth quarter

AHS— Clyde Pittman 10 run (kick good), 1:49