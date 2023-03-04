Valley completed the mission.

The Rams went out making history.

The Valley boys basketball team capped an undefeated season winning the Class 5A state championship Saturday in Birmingham. Valley defeated Charles Henderson 54-50.

The Rams went 33-0 for the season, in what may be the program’s last. As Chambers County works on consolidating Valley High School and LaFayette High School, teams from both schools have spent this season reckoning with the fact that this year may be their last.

Senior Jamarious Martin already knew this would be the end of is career but it meant that much more that the team could put something in the record books.

“Going out in that last game, you’ve got to put it all out on the floor,” Martin said. “Knowing the school might not come back as well, we made history. You know, you’re the one that did it, so it means a lot.”

Players said that Valley head coach Marshon Harper’s message to them before the game was simple: Don’t go 32-1. They had gotten all the way to the end and when it came down to it, his encouragement was that they had just one more to get through.

“We’re 33-0. A lot of teams can’t say that. And we completed the mission,” Harper said. “I just wanted them to play ball. I wanted them to come in — Let’s grind. Let’s play hard, practice hard and get the job done. That’s what we did.”

It’s just the 11th time in AHSAA history that a boys basketball team has finished with a perfect record. Harper said after the team’s area title victory that he had been around long enough that it was getting time for his team to get a championship before he got any older.

“We’ve been with (Harper) since fourth grade,” said junior Brandon Thomas. “We told him: ‘We’re going to get this championship. We’re going to get there.’ He’s been coaching us and he stayed humble when he could’ve went anywhere.”

Named to the All-Tournament team for his performance, Thomas led the Rams with 12 rebounds and four steals, noting that the team has been “talking about this forever” and assured Harper on Friday night that they would have the game under control.

Cam’Ron Dooley led the Rams’ scoring with 19 points, nine rebounds, four steals and a block. He was named Class 5A State Tournament MVP for his performance through the semifinals and final. Frustrated after a slow first half, Harper told Dooley to just keep his cool and he could get 20 through the second half.

He didn’t quite get there but that confidence that Harper instilled was key as the team settled into their groove in the second half. The team went on a 10-0 run in the third quarter where it was clear they were finding the dominant play they’ve shown off all season.

Three Valley players finished with double-digit scoring: In addition to Dooley, Martin with 10 points and Ian Crim-Davis with 13.

The Rams made the difference in their trips to the free throw line, going 17-of-20 for 31% of their scoring, compared to Charles Henderson adding just four points from the charity stripe.

Harper also got production off the bench when the starters needed a breather, adding 15 bench points to the Trojans’ five. Leading for just under half the game, Valley goes down in the record books for a school that may not exist for much longer.