Weather moves local games to Thursday
Prep Football

Loachapoka High vs Notasulga football - 2020

Loachapoka's Brandon Bedgood carries the ball during the team's game against Notasulga last Friday in Loachapoka.

 Eric Starling/For the O-A News

The threat of incoming inclement weather has led schools to move most of the high school football games in the area this week up to Thursday.

Hurricane Delta has spun into a Category 4 in the Gulf of Mexico, and after making landfall in Louisiana Friday, it is projected to bring storms down across east Alabama on Friday evening.

As of Tuesday night, nine games involving local teams were confirmed to have been rescheduled. The following games are now scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Thursday:

» Central-Phenix City at Prattville

» Smiths Station at Enterprise

» Tallassee at Talladega

» Ranburne at Lanett

» Reeltown at Beulah

» Loachapoka at Verbena

» Hooper at Glenwood

» Valiant Cross at Lee-Scott

» Chambers Academy at Edgewood

Across the state, some 105 high school games are now scheduled for Thursday. In the college football world, LSU’s Saturday home game with Missouri was moved to Columbia, Mo. to become a home game for Missouri.

