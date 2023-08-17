THURSDAY

NON-REGION

Chambers Academy at Lee-Scott

Records: Lee-Scott 0-0; Chambers 0-0

Series: Lee-Scott leads 15-12

Last meeting: Lee-Scott won 33-0 in 2022

Overview: This will be a battle of two powerhouses to get the 2023 season started. Coming off an AISA AAA championship but losing the AISA Back of the Year George Meyers, the Warriors will be looking to establish what should be another dominant offense, while the Rebels may be looking for a fast start to the season after a close loss in the AISA AA state semifinals.

FRIDAY

NON-REGION

Pacelli (Ga.) at Glenwood School

Records: Pacelli 0-0; Glenwood 0-0

Series: Pacelli leads 1-0

Last meeting: Pacelli won 28-13 in 2022

Overview: Glenwood sets itself up for a challenge to start the season, welcoming a return match from a team across state lines. Glenwood comes off an appearance in the AISA AAA state finals last year in head coach Ryan Nelson’s first year. Quarterback Dallas Crow returns as a second-year starter and looks to get the team off on the right foot in 2023.

Lakeside School

at Southern Prep Academy

Records: Lakeside 0-0; Southern Prep 0-0

Series: Lakeside leads 1-0

Last meeting: Lakeside won 50-7 in 2022

Overview: Southern Prep tunes up for the season with its only 11-man game of the season, before moving to eight-man football starting with a game next week against nearby Springwood. The Rangers, representing a military academy, are usually still learning their teammates in the early stages of the season but will look to contend this year in the second year AISA has sponsored an eight-man football region and state title.

Springwood

at Calhoun County (Ga.)

Records: Springwood 0-0; Calhoun (Ga.) 0-0

Series: First meeting

Overview: Coming off an appearance in the AISA’s inaugural eight-man title game, in what was also Springwood’s first season playing eight-man football, the Wildcasts look to get off to a strong start facing a new opponent. Region play comes fast when Springwood travels to play Southern Prep next Friday on Aug. 24.