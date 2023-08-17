THURSDAY
NON-REGION
Chambers Academy at Lee-Scott
Records: Lee-Scott 0-0; Chambers 0-0
Series: Lee-Scott leads 15-12
Last meeting: Lee-Scott won 33-0 in 2022
Lee-Scott radio: 100.3 FM, au100fm.com
Overview: This will be a battle of two powerhouses to get the 2023 season started. Coming off an AISA AAA championship but losing the AISA Back of the Year George Meyers, the Warriors will be looking to establish what should be another dominant offense, while the Rebels may be looking for a fast start to the season after a close loss in the AISA AA state semifinals.
FRIDAY
People are also reading…
NON-REGION
Pacelli (Ga.) at Glenwood School
Records: Pacelli 0-0; Glenwood 0-0
Series: Pacelli leads 1-0
Last meeting: Pacelli won 28-13 in 2022
Overview: Glenwood sets itself up for a challenge to start the season, welcoming a return match from a team across state lines. Glenwood comes off an appearance in the AISA AAA state finals last year in head coach Ryan Nelson’s first year. Quarterback Dallas Crow returns as a second-year starter and looks to get the team off on the right foot in 2023.
Lakeside School
at Southern Prep Academy
Records: Lakeside 0-0; Southern Prep 0-0
Series: Lakeside leads 1-0
Last meeting: Lakeside won 50-7 in 2022
Overview: Southern Prep tunes up for the season with its only 11-man game of the season, before moving to eight-man football starting with a game next week against nearby Springwood. The Rangers, representing a military academy, are usually still learning their teammates in the early stages of the season but will look to contend this year in the second year AISA has sponsored an eight-man football region and state title.
Springwood
at Calhoun County (Ga.)
Records: Springwood 0-0; Calhoun (Ga.) 0-0
Series: First meeting
Overview: Coming off an appearance in the AISA’s inaugural eight-man title game, in what was also Springwood’s first season playing eight-man football, the Wildcasts look to get off to a strong start facing a new opponent. Region play comes fast when Springwood travels to play Southern Prep next Friday on Aug. 24.