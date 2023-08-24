Heat in the forecast across the area forced several teams to make changes to the high school football schedule.

Most drastically, Lanett and Notasulga moved their meeting from Saturday afternoon to Friday night to beat the heat.

Meanwhile, at the Kickoff Classic in Montgomery, the AHSAA earlier this week moved the Beauregard and Opelika games to an 8 p.m. Central kickoff, as opposed to the standard 7 p.m. Central kickoff, and allowed its member schools across the state to do the same. Tallassee and Reeltown will similarly be kicking off at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The updated schedule for area teams, with all times Central, is as follows:

THURSDAY, AUG. 24

NON-REGION

Beauregard vs. Selma (Cramton Bowl in Montgomery)

Kickoff: 8 p.m.

Records: Beauregard 0-0; Selma 0-0

Series: Beauregard leads 1-0

Beauregard radio: 95.9 FM and thetiger.fm

Outlook: Beauregard enters the season riding the momentum of a 10-2 season in 2022. The Hornets open playing the Selma team that they battled close in last year’s season opener, which ended in a 21-16 win for Beauregard. It’s Beauregard’s second-ever appearance at the AHSAA’s Kickoff Classic in Montgomery. Beauregard played in the event in 20212, losing to Central-Clay County 25-13.

Tallassee at Reeltown

Kickoff: 8 p.m.

Records: Tallassee 0-0; Reeltown 0-0

Series: Tallassee leads 10-9

Tallassee stream: Tallassee Times TV on YouTube

Outlook: A sleeping rivalry woke up in 2020 when nearby Tallassee and Reeltown decided to play in the first game of the season — and the first game since COVID-19 changed the world. The community was even more hungry for the game than organizers could’ve thought, and that first game was an overtime classic won by Reeltown. Tallassee has won the last two meetings but the rivalry continues to kick off the season in a big way for both schools, separated by just 10 miles and the Tallapoosa River. Before 2020, the series had been dormant since 2003.

AISA EIGHT-MAN REGION

Springwood at Southern Prep

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Springwood 1-0; Southern Prep 0-1

Last week: Springwood defeated Calhoun County (Ga.) 27-6; Lakeside defeated Southern Prep 30-0

Series: Springwood leads 3-1

Outlook: Springwood looks to get back in the AISA’s eight-man state championship game again this year, with the runner-up hoping the title game will go differently this time around. The tussle for playoff positioning comes early as Springwood and Southern Prep meet in a region game before August is even out. Southern Prep’s first game against Lakeside was actually an 11-man game, so the Rangers will be making their true season debut in eight-man football.

FRIDAY, AUG. 25

NON-REGION

Auburn High vs. Hoover (Hoover Met)

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Auburn High 0-0; Hoover 0-0

Series: Tied 1-1

Auburn High radio: 94.3 FM and wingsfm.com

Outlook: Auburn High opens its journey back to Super 7 with another power player, meeting Hoover in a rematch from last season’s Kickoff Classic game in Montgomery. Auburn High won that game 17-14 to set the tone for a region championship win and an appearance in the Class 7A state championship game. This year, the teams meet in a neutral site again, but it’s much closer to home for the Bucs in the Hoover Met.

Opelika vs. Thompson (Cramton Bowl in Montgomery)

Kickoff: 8 p.m.

Records: Opelika 0-0; Thompson 0-0

Series: First meeting

Radio: 97.7 FM and kickerfm.iheart.com

Outlook: Opelika answered the challenge this offseason, accepting the opportunity to take on the four-time state champs to start the Bulldogs’ second season in Class 7A. Opelika has long been proud of its willingness to play anyone anywhere — regularly playing Auburn High and Central-Phenix City even when those teams were the elite in Class 7A and Opelika was still a Class 6A school. Once again, Opelika answers the call to pun a chinstrap and go compete.

Central-Phenix City at Hewitt-Trussville

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Central 0-0; Hewitt-Trussville 0-0

Series: Central leads 1-0

Outlook: Central makes the return trip to Hewitt-Trussville after the teams opened last season in Phenix City. Central won that game 37-21. For both teams, regulars late in the playoffs in Class 7A, it’s difficult finding non-region games, so the two have played each other the last two seasons. Central plays Backyard Brawl rival Smiths Station next in its home opener on Sept. 1.

Pleasant Grove at Smiths Station

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Records: Pleasant Grove 0-0; Smiths Station 0-0

Series: First meeting

Outlook: Mighty rival Central looms next on the schedule, but first Smiths Station opens the season against Class 5A Pleasant Grove. Smiths Station is in its first season under new head coach Bryant Garrison, looking to get back into the playoffs for the first time since 2013, but facing a tall task ahead in the ever-difficult Region 2-7A.

Handley at Valley

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Handley 0-0; Valley 0-0

Series: Valley leads 29-9

Outlook: After an undefeated season and state championship win on the hardcourt in boys basketball, Valley looks to parlay that success onto the gridiron, with many of those hoopers stepping back into cleats and playing key positions for the Rams. Among them is quarterback Cam Dooley, committed to play defensive back at the next level for Missouri, and looking to start the season off on a high note against an always-physical Handley team.

Dadeville at B.B. Comer

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Dadeville 0-0; B.B. Comer 0-0

Series: B.B. Comer leads 9-8-1

Outlook: After a long offseason, the Dadeville football team is primed to put the ball in the air, and the Tigers are looking to make the most out of its only non-region game before facing the entirety of its region schedule next. Dadeville will look to get the pieces in place during a learning opportunity this week before an open date Sept. 1 and the beginning of Region 4-3A play on Sept. 8. From there, Dadeville will play all six of its region games before it steps back out of region play Nov. 3 in its season finale against Wicksburg.

Lanett vs. Notasulga (Bulldog Stadium in LaFayette)

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Lanett 0-0; Notasulga 0-0

Series: Lanett 12-0

Outlook: Originally scheduled for Saturday, Lanett’s game with Notasulga in LaFayette was moved to Friday night early in the week. With temperatures nearing and surpassing 100 degrees in the afternoons this weekend, the doubleheader featuring the Lanett-Notasulga and Loachapoka-LaFayette games were rescheduled so they could both be night games. Lanett enters its first season under Chip Seagle, carrying the torch of legendary coach Clifford Story.

Beulah at Abbeville

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Beulah 0-0; Abbeville 0-0

Series: Abbeville leads 1-0

Outlook: Beulah plays its return game with Abbeville after falling to Abbeville 26-0 at home in last year’s home opener. The Bobcats look to show the strides they’ve made using Abbeville as a measuring stick. Next, Beulah plays Loachapoka at home in a game that’s in-county but non-region, before opening Region 4-3A play on Sept. 8 against Saks.

Glenwood School at Brookstone (Ga.)

Kickoff: 6:45 p.m.

Records: Glenwood 1-0

Last week: Glenwood defeated Pacelli (Ga.) 38-12

Series: Brookstone leads 1-0

Outlook: The Gators entered the season as the No. 1 team in the AISA as ranked by the ASWA, and they proved their mettle in the opener with a 38-12 win over Pacelli from across the state line. Glenwood next plays another team from Georgia, hosting a Brookstone team that Glenwood lost a 25-23 nailbiter to last season. Glenwood also lost to Pacelli last season and reversed that result this season, and the Gators will look to do that again then prove why they got the top spot in the preseason rankings.

Heritage (Ga.) at Chambers Academy

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Chambers Academy 0-1

Last week: Lee-Scott defeated Chambers Academy 14-6

Series: First meeting

Chambers Academy stream: Chambers Academy Sports Live on YouTube

Outlook: After a 14-6 loss to Lee-Scott in a defensive slugfest to start the season, Chambers looks to reload in another non-region game. The Rebels then have to play a game for keeps on Sept. 1, opening Region 1-AA play early with a game against Edgewood. That game’s on an island — Chambers Academy doesn’t play another region game until Oct. 6 — but that game will have playoff seeding implications at season’s end.

SATURDAY, AUG. 26

NON-REGION

Loachapoka at LaFayette

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Loachapoka 0-0; LaFayette 0-0

Series: LaFayette leads 12-9

Outlook: With the Chambers County consolidation ruling behind them, the LaFayette Bulldogs look to make the most of their last run under that banner, however long that may last, starting with the 2023 season. Loachapoka, meanwhile, looks to continue its recent success and get back into the playoffs in 2023. Standout JC Hart has moved on, now taking practice repetitions at Auburn, but the next crop of talent led by Purdue commit Jamari Payne look to take the program to the next level.