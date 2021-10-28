What has to happen for Tallassee to be crowned Region 4-5A champs? Well, it’s complicated

The Tallassee Tigers enter the final week of the regular season in a three-way tie with Central-Clay County and Sylacauga for the top spot in Region 4-5A.

In order for the Tigers to walk away as region champions, they’ll have to take care of business Friday and get some help from their former opponents.

Because Tallassee, Central and Sylacauga split the games between them – Central beat Sylacauga 23-7, Sylacauga beat Tallassee 35-33, and Tallassee beat Central 39-28 – the three find themselves in a tiebreaker situation. Those games all stand as each respective team’s only region loss, which takes care of several of the more common tiebreakers.

The situation is further complicated due to Tallassee’s schedule.

Because the Tigers will only play nine regular-season games this season rather than 10 like Sylacauga and Central, the tiebreaker procedure of taking the win total of the non-region opponents each team defeated is not applicable.

Instead, the teams depend on the 13th tiebreaker in the AHSAA rulebook: the win total of the opponents – region and non-region – defeated by each team.