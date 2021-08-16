Which local football teams will be toughest to beat? Here’s our preseason Prep Power Poll

It’s almost here, football fans.
The 2021 high school football season is now just days away, as four local teams get the action started Thursday before the majority of the others hit the field on Friday night.
Several of the local teams are hoping to represent the area well into the postseason this year after three local teams played for state titles in 2020, with Chambers Academy being the only one to walk away as champions.
There’s no shortage of talent among the area teams, and several seem well-poised to contend for the title in their respective classifications. Here’s our preseason Prep Power Poll of the teams to pay close attention to this season.
1. Auburn High
The Tigers got attention for all the wrong reasons when it came to their state championship game loss last December, and two months later head coach Adam Winegarden departed for Tuscaloosa County. Any questions about the team’s future quickly subsided, as the administration brought in Oxford head coach Keith Etheredge, who’s won five state titles in 15 seasons as a head coach.
Auburn has picked up a number of notable transfers over the last few months, including three talented offensive linemen in Eston Harris, Drew Bobo and Bradyn Joiner. The Tigers already had proven players such as defensive end Powell Gordon and linebacker Brad Harper, but the recent move-ins mean they’re fully loaded now.
If quarterback Clyde Pittman and the offense can match the defense’s ferocity, the Tigers may find themselves headed to the Super 7 for the second straight year. They start the season Friday at home against Park Crossing.
2. Lanett
To little surprise, the Panthers were one of the standout local teams in 2020, as the team won 10 games and posted four shutouts in the regular season. Lanett’s run ultimately ended in the third round, but the team seems well set to make another deep run.
The talk of Lanett at this point is defensive end Caden Story, head coach Clifford Story’s son and an Auburn commit who has been downright dominant since focusing on that side of the ball. Story isn’t the only standout player, however, as the Panthers also bring back quarterback Markavious Atkinson, running back D’Quez Madden and linebacker Alanteo Cheeks.
Lanett contending for championships shouldn’t shock anyone at this point, and the team should find itself in position to, as Clifford Story likes to put it, “still be hanging around when the grass is brown.” The Panthers start the season Friday at home versus Georgiana.
3. Chambers Academy
Chambers Academy had been close but not close enough when it came to state championships until 2018, and since that magical season the Rebels have captured two titles in three years.
The Rebels overcame a rare region loss last October by winning their final three regular-season games and then capturing three postseason victories, the last being a 36-34 thriller for the AISA Class AA state title. That win marked the last game of several key players, including quarterback Payton Allen, linemen Dean Sheffield and Jacob Oliver, and receiver Josh Holliday.
Chambers still has a number of proven playmakers on this year’s team, including wide receiver TY Trammell and running back Jordan Benbrook. As long as they can find someone to replace Allen’s production behind center, the Rebels should be in the mix to win it all once again. They start their title defense Thursday at home against Lee-Scott Academy.
4. Central-Phenix City
The 2020 season offered an unwelcomed change of pace for the Red Devils.
Central’s stretch of straight region titles ended at six thanks to Auburn High’s emergence, and the team’s postseason run was also ended by the Tigers on their way to Tuscaloosa. The Red Devils graduated a number of important playmakers from last fall, including quarterback Trey Miles and running backs Joseph McKay and Zion Morris.
The good news for Central is Caleb Nix – who split time with Miles last fall – is back, and the team has some standout defenders in defensive end Tomarrion Parker and former Hardaway (Ga.) corner JQ Hardaway. As long as the team can continue its recent run of stellar running backs, Central should be in contention in Class 7A come playoff time.
The Red Devils kick the season off Friday at Peach County (Ga.).
5. Opelika
The Bulldogs were forced to play without some important team members early in 2020 due to COVID, but they rounded into form late and captured their second straight region championship. Opelika’s run ended with nine victories and another trip to the third round of the Class 6A playoffs, marking the sixth straight season the Bulldogs have gone that far.
Opelika has to replace the play of quarterback Malik Finley, running back Eric Watts and a number of offensive linemen, but their defense seems to be in great shape thanks to cornerback Jarell Stinson and linebacker Taylor Love. If the Bulldogs can get things going on offense, they’ll be sure to be in great position to bring home the school’s first-ever state title.
Opelika opens the season Friday at home against Callaway (Ga.).
6. Glenwood
For the second straight year, the Gators entered the AISA Class AAA state title game with a chance to win it all. For the second straight time, the Gators came up short.
Glenwood came up one win short of a perfect season last November, when Pike Liberal Arts ended the Gators’ title hopes by handing them a 38-21 loss. That defeat sealed the high school careers for a number of outstanding players, including quarterback Jackson Griner, running back Kye Robichaux and defensive end BJ Snellgrove.
Despite graduating several other important players, head coach Jason Gibson brings back a number of talented players, most notably five-star cornerback AJ Harris. The Gators are still in great shape to be one of the AISA’s top teams, and no one should be surprised if they make it three straight trips to the title game.
Glenwood starts the season Friday at Bessemer Academy.
7. Tallassee
The coronavirus pandemic caused issues for numerous teams across the state last fall, and the Tigers were unfortunately one of them.
Tallassee looked ready to turn the corner after starting the season 2-4, but consecutive forfeits to Talladega and Holtville ended any hope of making a postseason run. The good news this year is the Tigers have a number of valuable returning starters, including running back Jalyn Daniels and quarterback Tyler Ellis.
The Tigers are in a tough region, but they have the talent to be in contention when it’s all said and done. They start the season Thursday at rival Reeltown.
8. Dadeville
The Tigers were one of the biggest surprises in 2020, as they hit the ground running under first-head coach Roger McDonald, beat rival Reeltown for the first time since 2017 and reached the postseason for the first time in five years.
The future remains bright for Dadeville given how young last year’s team was. McDonald pointed out the Tigers didn’t have any seniors on the field when they took down the Rebels, and in all the team only lost four seniors from 2020.
Quarterback Lane Smith and running backs Javuntae Holley and Christian Nelson seem set to have the Tigers rolling again in 2021. They’ll start the season on Aug. 27 by traveling to Elmore County.
9. Reeltown
The Rebels were in uncharted territory last fall as a Class 3A team for the first time ever, and ultimately they were unable to replicate their state title game appearance in 2019. Reeltown won five games but missed the playoffs courtesy a 7-6 nail-biter with Dadeville, marking the first time since 2007 that the Rebels were home when the playoffs began.
The Rebels shouldn’t let last season get them down considering the talent they have back. Quarterback Gabe Bryant turned heads last fall, and he’ll be reunited with running backs Scooter Brooks and Juicy Hughley along with defensive lineman Rondarius Griffin.
Reeltown is in good shape to return to the postseason this fall. The Rebels get things started Thursday by hosting Tallassee.
10. Loachapoka
Like Dadeville, Loachapoka overcame a shortened offseason in 2020 and made real strides under a new head coach. Under Reco Newton’s guidance, the Indians won five games – their highest win total since 2013 – and reached the postseason for the first time in four years.
The Indians lost quarterback Tyler Harris but do have some proven pieces coming back in cornerback JC Hart and wide receiver Kam Willis. Loachapoka seems set to go head to head with rival Notasulga once again, but both appear in good shape to rack up wins in pursuit of another postseason trip.
Loachapoka begins the season Friday by hosting Beulah.