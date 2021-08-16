Which local football teams will be toughest to beat? Here’s our preseason Prep Power Poll

The future remains bright for Dadeville given how young last year’s team was. McDonald pointed out the Tigers didn’t have any seniors on the field when they took down the Rebels, and in all the team only lost four seniors from 2020.

Quarterback Lane Smith and running backs Javuntae Holley and Christian Nelson seem set to have the Tigers rolling again in 2021. They’ll start the season on Aug. 27 by traveling to Elmore County.

9. Reeltown

The Rebels were in uncharted territory last fall as a Class 3A team for the first time ever, and ultimately they were unable to replicate their state title game appearance in 2019. Reeltown won five games but missed the playoffs courtesy a 7-6 nail-biter with Dadeville, marking the first time since 2007 that the Rebels were home when the playoffs began.

The Rebels shouldn’t let last season get them down considering the talent they have back. Quarterback Gabe Bryant turned heads last fall, and he’ll be reunited with running backs Scooter Brooks and Juicy Hughley along with defensive lineman Rondarius Griffin.

Reeltown is in good shape to return to the postseason this fall. The Rebels get things started Thursday by hosting Tallassee.

10. Loachapoka