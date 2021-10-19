Which local high school football teams are playoff bound? Here’s the outlook with 2 weeks to go

It’s officially crunch time in the high school football season.
With only two weeks remaining for AHSAA and AISA teams, the playoff picture is becoming clearer for all local teams. Eleven area teams have officially punched their tickets to the postseason, with four of those teams — Central-Phenix City, Opelika, Lanett and Chambers Academy — having clinched region titles.
Along with those 11 teams, several other local squads are still thickly in the hunt to make the postseason.
Here’s a detailed breakdown of all 19 local football teams:
AHSAA Region 2-7A
1. Central-Phenix City (9-0, 6-0) — at Oxford (Oct. 28)
2. Auburn High (7-1, 4-1) — vs. Enterprise*, vs. IMG Academy (FL)
T-3. Prattville (5-3, 3-2) — at Jeff Davis*, at Bob Jones
T-3. Enterprise (7-2, 3-2) — at Auburn*
T-5. Dothan (3-5, 1-4) — at Smiths Station*, vs. McGill-Toolen
T-5. Jeff Davis (1-7, 1-4) — vs. Prattville*, vs. Park Crossing
7. Smiths Station (1-7, 0-5) — vs. Dothan*, vs. Stanhope Elmore
Central has clinched its seventh region title in eight seasons, while Auburn has secured the second seed and homefield in its first playoff game this fall.
The only element to be determined in the region is whether Prattville or Enterprise gets the third seed. Prattville won the head-to-head matchup on Oct. 1 and would secure the third seed with a win over Jeff Davis or an Enterprise loss to Auburn.
Smiths Station as well as Dothan and Jeff Davis have been eliminated from playoff contention
Region 2-6A
1. Opelika (6-3, 6-0) — at Park Crossing*,
2. Sidney Lanier (8-1, 5-1) — at Eufaula*
3. Lee-Montgomery (5-2, 4-2) — at Valley*, vs. Pinson Valley
T-4. Carver-Montgomery (4-4, 3-3) — at Russell Co*, at Greenville
T-4. Eufaula (4-5, 3-3) — vs. Sidney Lanier*
6. Russell Co. (5-4, 2-4) — vs. Carver-Montgomery*
7. Valley (3-5, 1-5) — vs. Lee-Montgomery*
8. Park Crossing (0-8, 0-6) — vs. Opelika*, at Jeff Davis
Opelika has clinched its third straight region title, Sidney Lanier has clinched the second seed, and Lee-Montgomery has clinched the third seed.
Three teams are still alive for the fourth and final seed: Carver, Eufaula and Russell Co..
Carver would clinch a playoff berth with a win over Russell Co. or a Eufaula loss to Sidney Lanier. Eufaula needs a win over Sidney Lanier and a Carver loss to Russell Co. Russell Co. needs to beat Carver and for Eufaula to lose to Sidney Lanier to force a three-way tie that would come down to the AHSAA’s tiebreakers.
Valley and Park Crossing have been eliminated from playoff contention.
Region 4-5A
1. Central-Clay Co. (7-1, 5-0) — at Tallassee*, vs. Handley
T-2. Sylacauga (6-2, 4-1) — vs. Holtville*, at Benjamin Russell
T-2. Tallassee (5-2, 4-1) — vs. Central-Clay Co.*, vs. Carroll
4. Holtville (5-3, 3-2) — at Sylacauga*, vs. Reeltown
5. Beauregard (3-6, 2-4) — at Holt (Oct. 29)
T-6. Elmore Co. (0-8, 0-5) — vs. Talladega*, at Jemison
T-6. Talladega (0-8, 0-5) — at Elmore Co.*, at Shelby Co.
The region’s four playoff teams are set in Central-Clay Co., Sylacauga, Tallassee and Holtville, though the seeding is not.
Central would clinch by beating Tallassee on Friday. Tallassee would win the region if it beat Central and Sylacauga lost to Holtville, in which case Tallassee would take the first seed, Central the second seed, Holtville the third seed and Sylacauga the fourth.
If Tallassee and Sylacauga win Friday, the region would be decided based on the AHSAA’s tiebreakers.
Beauregard, Elmore Co. and Talladega have been eliminated from playoff contention.
Region 4-3A
1. Montgomery-Catholic (9-0, 6-0) — vs. Goshen*
2. Trinity (7-1, 5-1) — vs. Childersburg*, at St. James
3. Reeltown (4-4, 4-2) — vs. Pike Co.*, at Holtville
T-4. Dadeville (5-3, 3-3) — at Beulah*
T-4. Childersburg (3-5, 3-3) — at Trinity*, vs. Fayetteville
6. Beulah (2-6, 2-4) — vs. Dadeville*, vs. LaFayette
7. Goshen (1-8, 1-5) — at Montgomery-Catholic*
8. Pike Co. (0-7, 0-6) — at Reeltown*, at Abbeville
Montgomery-Catholic has clinched the region title, Trinity has clinched the second seed, and Reeltown has clinched the third seed.
Three teams are alive for the fourth seed: Dadeville, Childersburg and Beulah. Dadeville would take the fourth seed if it beats Beulah. Childersburg would take the fourth seed if it beats Trinity and Dadeville loses to Beulah. Beulah would force a three-way tiebreaker if it beats Dadeville and Childersburg beats Trinity.
Goshen and Pike Co. have been eliminated from playoff contention.
Region 4-2A
1. Lanett (7-2, 6-0) — at Horseshoe Bend*
2. B.B. Comer (7-2, 5-1) — at Randolph Co.*
3. LaFayette (5-3, 4-2) — at Vincent*, at Beulah
T-4. Ranburne (5-4, 3-3) — vs. Fayetteville*
T-4. Vincent (5-3, 3-3) — vs. LaFayette*, at Prattville Christian
6. Fayetteville (3-5, 2-4) — at Ranburne, at Childersburg
7. Horseshoe Bend (2-6, 1-5) — vs. Lanett*, at Woodland
8. Randolph Co. (1-7, 0-6) — vs. B.B. Comer*, at Cleburne Co.
Lanett has clinched the region title and B.B. Comer has clinched the second seed.
There are four teams alive for the final two seeds: LaFayette, Ranburne, Vincent and Fayetteville.
LaFayette would clinch the third seed by beating Vincent; the Bulldogs would take the fourth seed if they lost to Vicent and Ranburne lost to Fayetteville. A three-way tie would occur for the third seed if LaFayette lost to Vincent and Ranburne beat Fayetteville.
LaFayette would take the third seed and Ranburne the fourth seed if LaFayette beats Vincent and Ranburne beats Fayetteville. If LaFayette beats Vincent, a three-way tie could occur for the fourth seed if Fayetteville beats Ranburne.
Horseshoe Bend and Randolph Co. have been eliminated from playoff contention.
Region 4-1A
1. Maplesville (8-0, 5-0) — at Autaugaville*, vs. Montevallo
2. Notasulga (8-1, 4-1) — vs. Verbena*
3. Loachapoka (5-2, 3-2) — at Barbour Co.*, at Highland Home
4. Billingsley (4-5, 3-3) — vs. Thorsby (Oct. 29)
5. Autaugaville (5-3, 2-3) — vs. Maplesville*, at A.L. Johnson
6. Verbena (4-5, 1-4) — at Notasulga*
7. Barbour Co. (1-8, 0-5) — vs. Loachapoka*
The region’s four playoff seeds are set.
Maplesville has clinched the region title and Notasulga has clinched the second seed, which means the Blue Devils will open the playoffs at home. Loachapoka has clinched the third seed, while Billingsley has clinched the fourth seed.
Autaugaville, Verbena and Barbour Co. have been eliminated from playoff contention.
AISA Region 1-AAA
1. Pike Liberal Arts (7-1, 3-0) — at Glenwood*, vs. Monroe Acad.
2. Lee-Scott (6-2, 3-1) — at Morgan Acad.
3. Glenwood (5-2, 2-1) — vs. Pike*, vs. Autauga Acad.
T-4. Valiant Cross (2-4 ,0-3) — at Hooper Acad.*
T-4. Hooper Acad. (1-6, 0-3) — vs. Valiant Cross*, vs. Cornerstone Christian
Pike would clinch the region title by beating Glenwood, in which case Lee-Scott would take the second seed and Glenwood would take the third. A three-way tie would occur if Glenwood beats Pike.
The game between Valiant Cross and Hooper Acad. will determine the region’s fourth and final playoff seed.
Region 1-AA
1. Chambers Acad. (7-1, 3-0) — at Banks Acad.*, vs. Crenshaw Christian
2. Macon East Acad. (5-4, 2-1) — at Springwood*, vs. Abbeville Christian
3. Edgewood Acad. (5-3, 2-2) — at Crenshaw Christian
4. Banks Acad. (6-3, 1-2) — vs. Chambers Acad.*
5. Springwood (1-7, 0-3) — Macon East Acad.*, at Lakeside
The region’s four playoff seeds are set.
Chambers Acad. has clinched its sixth straight region title. Macon East has clinched the second seed, Edgewood Acad. has clinched the third and Banks Acad. has clinched the fourth.