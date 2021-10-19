Which local high school football teams are playoff bound? Here’s the outlook with 2 weeks to go

Carver would clinch a playoff berth with a win over Russell Co. or a Eufaula loss to Sidney Lanier. Eufaula needs a win over Sidney Lanier and a Carver loss to Russell Co. Russell Co. needs to beat Carver and for Eufaula to lose to Sidney Lanier to force a three-way tie that would come down to the AHSAA’s tiebreakers.

Valley and Park Crossing have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Region 4-5A

1. Central-Clay Co. (7-1, 5-0) — at Tallassee*, vs. Handley

T-2. Sylacauga (6-2, 4-1) — vs. Holtville*, at Benjamin Russell

T-2. Tallassee (5-2, 4-1) — vs. Central-Clay Co.*, vs. Carroll

4. Holtville (5-3, 3-2) — at Sylacauga*, vs. Reeltown

5. Beauregard (3-6, 2-4) — at Holt (Oct. 29)

T-6. Elmore Co. (0-8, 0-5) — vs. Talladega*, at Jemison

T-6. Talladega (0-8, 0-5) — at Elmore Co.*, at Shelby Co.

The region’s four playoff teams are set in Central-Clay Co., Sylacauga, Tallassee and Holtville, though the seeding is not.