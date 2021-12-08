Which Opelika-Auburn area football players will sign during the December signing period?

Years of hard work put in by many area football players will soon pay off in a big way.
Next week’s early signing period opens the door for athletes across the country to finally sign their national letters of intent with their future schools, and several local players intend on taking advantage.
Having said that, other players will bide their time and wait until February before finally putting pen to paper.
There are eight local football players who 247Sports ranked among the top 50 2022 recruits in the state of Alabama. Here’s the latest on their plans:
Caden Story, defensive lineman, Lanett – Story will sign in February per his father, Lanett head coach Clifford Story. Caden Story committed to Auburn on Aug. 1.
JQ Hardaway, cornerback, Central-Phenix City – Hardaway will sign next week and plans to enroll early. He committed to Cincinnati on July 15.
Antavious Woody, offensive/defensive lineman, LaFayette – Neither Woody nor LaFayette head coach Juan Williams responded to a request for comment. Woody told Sports Illustrated’s Dustin Lewis in October he would “probably” sign during the December signing period. He committed to Florida State on June 28.
Eston Harris, offensive lineman, Auburn High – Harris will sign next week. He committed to Auburn on Oct. 14.
Jarell Stinson, defensive back, Opelika – Stinson will sign next week. He committed to Ole Miss on Sept. 29.
Drew Bobo, offensive lineman, Auburn High – Bobo is not expected to sign until February, per Auburn High head coach Keith Etheredge. Bobo committed to Auburn on Oct. 10.
Powell Gordon, linebacker, Auburn High – Gordon will sign next week. He committed to Auburn on Feb. 25.
Taylor Love, linebacker, Opelika – Love will sign next week. He committed to Tulane on Nov. 17.