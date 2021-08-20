Who is the East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week? Cast your vote

Jalyn Daniels, running back

Tallassee

Daniels made sure the first game of his senior year was a special one. He played the role of Wildcat quarterback well for the Tigers on Thursday and rushed for 302 yards and three touchdowns in Tallassee’s rivalry victory over Reeltown.

Jordan Benbrook, running back

Chambers Academy

It didn’t take Benbrook long to get rolling on Thursday. Benbrook only took 13 carries but made them count by piling up 161 yards and three touchdowns in the Rebels’ big victory over Lee-Scott Academy.

D’Quez Madden, running back

Lanett

Madden made sure Lanett head coach Clifford Story’s 100th career victory was a special one. Madden ran wild on Georgiana and ended the night with 162 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the Panthers’ blowout victory.

Vote for the Opelika-Auburn News’ Player of the Week at OANow.com. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. (Central) Tuesday night.

*During the season, if a player wins Player of the Week, he is ineligible to be nominated the following week. He is eligible two weeks later.