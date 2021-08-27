 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Who is the East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week? Cast your vote
0 Comments
top story

Who is the East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week? Cast your vote

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Opelika vs Auburn 8-27-21

Auburn High’s Davaioun Williams runs with the ball during Friday night’s rivalry game between Auburn High and Opelika in Bulldog Stadium.

 Adam Sparks photos, for the Opelika-Auburn News

Davaioun Williams, running back

Auburn High

Williams got the ball early and often during Friday’s victory over Opelika. Williams had 10 carries for 77 yards and one touchdown, which wound up being crucial in the Tigers’ two-point victory.

Cam Dooley, quarterback

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Valley

Dooley got the job done in crunch time of the Rams’ victory over Lanett. Dooley was responsible for 127 yards of offense, completed five of his final six passes and threw the game-winning touchdown pass on 4th-and-long against the Panthers.

Jerel Crayton, running back

Notasulga

Crayton was a workhorse in the backfield for Notasulga on Friday. Crayton ended the game with 19 carries for 144 yards in the team’s blowout victory.

Who is the East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week?

You voted:
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert