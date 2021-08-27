Who is the East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week? Cast your vote

Davaioun Williams, running back

Auburn High

Williams got the ball early and often during Friday’s victory over Opelika. Williams had 10 carries for 77 yards and one touchdown, which wound up being crucial in the Tigers’ two-point victory.

Cam Dooley, quarterback

Valley

Dooley got the job done in crunch time of the Rams’ victory over Lanett. Dooley was responsible for 127 yards of offense, completed five of his final six passes and threw the game-winning touchdown pass on 4th-and-long against the Panthers.

Jerel Crayton, running back

Notasulga

Crayton was a workhorse in the backfield for Notasulga on Friday. Crayton ended the game with 19 carries for 144 yards in the team’s blowout victory.