 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Who is the East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week?
0 comments

Who is the East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week?

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Chambers Academy vs. Lee-Scott Academy high school football

Chambers quarterback Payton Allen (10) rolls out to throw in the first half. Lee-Scott vs Chambers on Thursday, Sept. 20 in Auburn, Ala.

 Adam Sparks for the O-A News

After two big Thursday night wins and a Friday night victory on the road, player of the week candidates emerged from Chambers Academy, Reeltown and Opelika on the opening week of high school football in the area.

Vote below for the East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

Payton Allen, quarterback, Chambers Academy

Allen shined in his first game as a senior, throwing two touchdown passes and running for another to help the Rebels take care of Lee-Scott Academy on the road in a 48-7 victory.

Marquis Haynes, receiver, Reeltown

When the Rebels needed a big play on Thursday, they threw the ball Haynes’ way. Haynes reeled in three receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns – the last of which tied the game 21-21 in the fourth quarter – to help Reeltown top rival Tallassee 27-21 in overtime.

Eric Watts, running back, Opelika

Watts rolled up 154 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in the Bulldogs' season-opening 20-17 win over Stanhope Elmore on Friday on the road.

Who is the East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week?

During the season, if a player wins Player of the Week, he is ineligible to be nominated the following week. He is eligible, however, two weeks later.

You voted:
0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert