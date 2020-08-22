Who is the East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week?

After two big Thursday night wins and a Friday night victory on the road, player of the week candidates emerged from Chambers Academy, Reeltown and Opelika on the opening week of high school football in the area.
Payton Allen, quarterback, Chambers Academy
Allen shined in his first game as a senior, throwing two touchdown passes and running for another to help the Rebels take care of Lee-Scott Academy on the road in a 48-7 victory.
Marquis Haynes, receiver, Reeltown
When the Rebels needed a big play on Thursday, they threw the ball Haynes’ way. Haynes reeled in three receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns – the last of which tied the game 21-21 in the fourth quarter – to help Reeltown top rival Tallassee 27-21 in overtime.
Eric Watts, running back, Opelika
Watts rolled up 154 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in the Bulldogs' season-opening 20-17 win over Stanhope Elmore on Friday on the road.
