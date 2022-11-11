‘Whole team win’: Auburn High clicking on way into semifinal showdown with Central

Auburn High’s performance Friday was about as balanced as it gets.

The Tigers generated 500-plus yards of offense while holding their opponent to less than half that, and while some individual performance stuck out, it was the efforts around those that gave two-seed Auburn High a dominant 48-20 win against four-seed Dothan in a Region 2-7A rematch that sent the Wolves packing.

Auburn High will next play at rival Central-Phenix City next Friday in the semifinals for a spot in the state championship game.

“Super proud of the whole team,” Auburn High head coach Keith Etheredge said after the win over Dothan. “It was a whole team win. Our offensive line played unbelievable tonight. We challenged them earlier in the week, and they came out and did an unbelievable job.”

Behind its front line, Auburn High (11-1) logged 510 yards of offense and averaged 8.1 yards per play. The Tigers were led by running back DV Williams, who had a team-high 112 yards on 20 carries and logged all three of his touchdowns in the first half.

Receiver Ean Nation had a record-breaking night, eclipsing the program’s single-season reception mark with his 56th catch of the year in the first quarter. He had six receptions for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

“It means a lot,” Nation said. “I’m just blessed to be here. I thank God every day, I keep my prayers up.”

Nation and the Tigers totaled 266 pass yards thanks to stand out lines from quarterbacks Clyde Pittman and Davis Harsin. Pittman was 15-for-20 passing for 208 yards and two touchdowns, and Harsin was 2-for-2 for 58 yards. Pittman also had seven rush attempts for 68 yards and Harsin had two attempts for four yards and a touchdown.

Perhaps the biggest difference for Auburn High came on the other side of the ball, with a total shutdown of Dothan’s (8-4) offense.

“Coach (Scott) Goolsby did a great job of making some adjustments in the locker room,” Etheredge said. “(We) came out the second half and did an unbelievable job of stopping what is one of the best offenses around. They’re really good offensively.”

What was a 21-14 game at halftime quickly devolved into a blowout. The Wolves ended the night with 249 yards of offense. Eighty-three of those yards came after intermission, with four of their five drives ending in a punt.

Thirteen different Tigers logged a tackle, with Jailyn Davis posting a team-high six tackles and Mark Toland and Klark Cleveland recording five tackles each.

For Auburn High, the rematch against Dothan saw better results — more points and a nearly matched margin of victory — and it’s the same thing it’ll hope for as it faces one-seed Central-Phenix City. It’s an in-region rematch, but it’s also another faceoff with the Tigers’ lone loss of the year.

“After the Central game, we kind of had a little shake back,” Nation said. “Basically, after that game, (we) just had to kind of lock in and get stronger. Get better.

“So, we want it. We want it bad. We need to win this, and get to state.”

Auburn High 48, Dothan 20

AHS — 14 7 14 13 — 48

DOTH — 7 7 0 6 — 20

First quarter

AHS — DV Williams 18 run (PAT good), 8:45

DOTH — Raymon Blackmon (PAT good), 8:30

AHS — DV Williams 3 run (PAT good), 3:17

Second quarter

AHS — DV Williams 2 run (PAT good), 9:02

DOTH — Raymon Blackmon 17 run (PAT good), 1:15

Third quarter

AHS — Ean Nation 9 pass from Clyde Pittman (PAT good), 8:12

AHS — Ean Nation 38 pass from Clyde Pittman (PAT good) 4:48

Fourth quarter

AHS — Tyler Flakes 2 run (PAT good), 11:57

AHS — Davis Harsin 1 run (PAT no good), 5:09

DOTH — Raymon Blackmon 1 run (PAT not attempted) 0:00