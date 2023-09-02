Buster Daniel challenged his team to respond after a lackluster rushing performance in the opener against Chambers Academy.

The Warriors responded in a big way, rolling up 266 yards on the ground in a 51-0 win over Monroe Academy on Friday night.

The offensive explosion puts the defending state champions back on track as they chase down another AISA AAA state championship. In the team’s first game against Chambers Academy on Aug. 18, Lee-Scott won 14-6 with the offense only scoring one touchdown as the other came on a kickoff return.

More like it, Lee-Scott averaged 9.5 yards per carry and tallied six rushing touchdowns against Monroe Academy.

Lee-Scott moved to 2-0 and 1-0 in Region 1-AAA with the offense now more in tune for the rest of the region schedule ahead.

“Well, we challenged our guys after only having 100 yards rushing against Chambers, and we were very upset with that. It all starts up front, we challenged the big boys up front, they have to make holes for the guys carrying the football. We challenged all of them and we had to do better running the football,” Daniel said after the win.

JJ Meyers led Lee-Scott with 82 rushing yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.

“After Chambers, we wanted to focus on running the ball after focusing the previous two weeks improving on our run game,” Meyers said. “Today, we came out and said that we are going to beat them on the line. We are going to run it farther than we have ran it before. We did that as we came out here and dominated.”

Three other Lee Scott running backs would chip in touchdowns, as they not only answered the challenge from their head coach but exceeded expectations, he said.

“Our running backs are good, all they needed was some holes from the lineman,” Daniel said.

Lee-Scott’s struggles on offense continued into a fifth quarter, but the Warriors broke the dam in the second quarter with 31 unanswered points. Meyers’ first touchdown run came when he burst through the middle of the defense from 17 yards out with 8:26 left to go in the second quarter to extend their lead to 21. Later in the same quarter, Meyers would punch it in from one yard out against an exhausted Monroe Academy defense.

Meyers had one more key run before half, rushing 28 yards to the Monroe Academy 27-yard line just before time expired, setting up a Matthew Rolader field goal.

“By halftime, they were already worn out. The final play that broke their defense was when I broke free down the sideline, and by then I knew that was the final play that broke them,” Meyers said.

Meyers added: “All of us running backs were competing against one another on who could score the most. Whoever got in, we wanted to be the person to score. Each one of us were scrapping to be the one coach called on, and that motivation kept us going through.”

Lee-Scott’s defense held Monroe Academy to 98 total yards, with 86 of those coming on the ground. Junior Tyler Kennedy would force a turnover by intercepting a pass from Monroe Academy’s quarterback in their stifling effort to shut down their offense. Special teams played an impact as well, as junior linebacker Christian Horak recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown in the second quarter.

“We got to keep working, we cannot be satisfied. These guys know that there is a target on our backs from last season, and we got to get better each week from the teams we face,” Daniel said.

Lee-Scott continues region play next Friday against Morgan Academy at Jud Scott Field.

Lee-Scott Academy 51, Monroe Academy 0

MA — 0 0 0 0 — 0

LSA — 0 31 14 6 — 51

Second quarter

LSA — Christian Horak fumble recovery (Matthew Rolader kick), 11:43

LSA — Banks Sims 10 run (Matthew Rolader kick), 8:37

LSA — Jonathan Meyers 17 run (Matthew Rolader kick), 6:25

LSA — Jonathan Meyers 3 run (Matthew Rolader kick), 4:12

LSA — Matthew Rolader 44 yard field goal, 0:00

Third quarter

LSA — Tyler Kennedy 1 run (Matthew Rolader kick), 8:53

LSA — Banks Sims 1 run (Matthew Rolader kick), 3:23

Fourth quarter