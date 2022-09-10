With starting running back down, Thornton and Cooper carry load for Opelika in big win

CALLIE STANFORD
For the O-A News
Before the big kick, Jakori Thornton and Kaden Cooper helped carry the load.
Stepping in the place of starting running back Calvin Hughley, who was down for injury, Thornton and Cooper both shined for Opelika during workman-like efforts in the Bulldogs’ 17-14 win over Central-Phenix City.
Both scored touchdowns. Thornton carried the ball 25 times for 73 yards, muscling through for tough yards between the tackles. Cooper was the more explosive of the duo, logging 11 carries and five receptions for 59 total yards from scrimmage.
Thornton was responsible for the first Bulldog touchdown, a five-yard run in the first quarter. Cooper caught a 16-yard receiving touchdown from quarterback Roman Gagliano in the third quarter.
“They’re dogs. They want to come out here and do whatever they can to help the team, really fight for us to win,” Gagliano said. “That’s what you saw tonight. Jakori, he’s been a dog forever. He got his time out there tonight, so I’m proud of him.”
The Opelika tandem earned their tough yards against a stingy Central defense. Central’s defense entered allowing just 9.3 points per game. Thornton averaged just under three yards per carry, with Cooper averaging just over three. Just three of their carries went for over 10 yards.
But Thornton and Cooper still helped push Opelika to the win.
“Kaden Cooper does everything for us and Jacori’s a kid that’s sat back and waited his time,” Speakman said. “He’s a senior, but he didn’t get to play much last year and he came out and never complained, just came out to work. Now you look and he’s our bell cow.”
Gagliano said Hughley was dressed out in practice on Monday and Tuesday, wearing his shoulder pads but mainly “getting rehab,” rather than practicing. The game plan was to practice for his absence and then it would just be even better if he could play.
“In the regular season, these games, it’s for seeding, so it’s not the end-all, be-all,” said Opelika head coach Eric Speakman on his running back’s absence. “If it was the playoffs, he would have played.”
Hughley’s issue was a sprained ankle injury lingering from last week, just bad enough to keep him off the field but nothing that will have implications on the remainder of his season. With matchups against Prattville and Theodore coming before a big game against Auburn High, health is of primary importance.
Opelika has not defeated Central since 2015, a tight 27-21 matchup that preceded six straight losses leading up to Friday’s victory. Now sitting at 4-0 on the season and 3-0 within their region, the Bulldogs now sit at the top with also-undefeated Auburn High.
PHOTOS: Opelika football defeats Central-Phenix City
Opelika head coach Eric Speakman and Central head coach Pat Nix meets at the midfield logo during pregame warmups. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Opelika Bulldogs gather on the field after warming up. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Central Red Devils gather on the field after warming up. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
An Opelika cheerleader performs a stunt before the game. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Opelika student section makes some noise before kickoff. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika head coach Eric Speakman speaks with Opelika mayor Gary Fuller before kickoff. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Opelika Bulldogs take the field. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Makai Simpson (14) carries in the first half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Jakori Thornton (20) carries in the first half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central's Dexter McDaniel (6) tackles Opelika's Jakori Thornton (20) in the first half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central quarterback Jaylen Epps (1) throws a pass in the first half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
An Opelika cheerleader dances to a chant during the first half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central's Zackariah Simmons (6) carries in the first half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Jack Drake (42) blocks a punt in the first half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Andre Smiley (40) returns a blocked punt in the first half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Makai Simpson (14) catches a pass in the first half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Jakori Thornton (20) carries for a touchdown in the first half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Opelika defense swarms Central's Don Hill (16) in the first half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central quarterback Jaylen Epps (1) falls on a loose ball after a bad snap in the first half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Octavious Gay (7) tackles Central's Zackariah Simmons (6) in the first half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Jakori Thornton (20) pushes through the Central defense for extra yardage on a run in the first half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central quarterback Jaylen Epps (1) drops back to pass in the first half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central's Zackariah Simmons (6) carries in the first half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Kaden Cooper (23) carries in the first half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika quarterback Roman Gagliano (16) throws a pass in the first half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central's Karmello English (2) carries after a catch in the first half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central's Daylyn Upshaw (13) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown in the first half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central's Jiquan Sanks (1) pushes Opelika quarterback Roman Gagliano (16) out of bounds in the first half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central's Karmello English (2) runs after a catch in the first half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central's Karmello English (2) runs after a catch in the first half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central's Karmello English (2) runs after a catch in the first half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Jamarvion Jenkins (15) defends a pass intended for Central's Daylyn Upshaw (13) in the first half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central's Karmello English (2) carries after a catch in the first half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
A young fan watch the game from the fence during the first half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Fans brave the on-and-off rain to watch the game. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Opelika marching band performs at halftime. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Opelika marching band performs at halftime. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Opelika majorettes perform with the band at halftime. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Mascots "Ope" and "Lika" greet fans in the stands during halftime. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Opelika colorguard performs with the band at halftime. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Fan break out the umbrellas as the rain falls during the second half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central's Karmello English (2) chases Opelika's Jamari Miller (3) during a kick return in the second half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Jakori Thornton (20) carries in the second half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Brenton Williams (8) runs with a catch in the second half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Kaden Cooper (23) celebrates after a touchdown in the second half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Tyler Moore (38) tackles Central's Karmello English (2) in the second half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central quarterback Jaylen Epps (1) throws a apss in the second half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central's Karmello English (2) runs after a catch in the second half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Brenton Williams (8) chases Central quarterback Jaylen Epps (1) in the second half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central's Daylyn Upshaw (13) catches a pass in the second half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central's Andrer Smiley (40) knocks away a pass intended for Central's Karmello English (2) in the second half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central quarterback Jaylen Epps (1) carries in the second half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Central quarterback Jaylen Epps (1) carries for a touchdown in the second half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika head coach Eric Speakman looks on from the sideline during the second half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Jakori Thornton (20) carries in the second half. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika students make their way to the section behind the south end zone as the game goes to overtime. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Jaclarence Perry (10) celebrates after intercepting a pass at the goal line in overtime. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Johnni Cesena (47) kicks the game-winning field goal in overtime. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Johnni Cesena (47) celebrates after kicking the game-winning field goal in overtime. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Johnni Cesena (47) celebrates after kicking the game-winning field goal in overtime. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Johnni Cesena (47) celebrates after kicking the game-winning field goal in overtime. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Johnni Cesena (47) celebrates after kicking the game-winning field goal in overtime. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika's Brenton Williams (8) celebrates after the game. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika students rush the field to celebrate with the team after the game. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
An Opelika student rushes the field to celebrate after the game. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika students celebrate with the team after the game. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!