Without missing a beat: Reaves steps in seamlessly for Lee-Scott

Lee-Scott had to make a midseason quarterback change, but it hasn’t slowed down the Warriors.

Sophomore Pelzer Reaves has been thrust into the starting role after an injury to senior Ryan Dearing, but the youngster is 2-0 as a starter and the Warriors are still unbeaten on the way into their game at Bessemer Academy on Friday on the road.

On Sept. 16 against rival Glenwood, Dearing went down with a foot injury and returned briefly but was unable to finish the game. Reaves took over the reins and has been running the offense in the three weeks since.

The Warriors were able to defeat their rival Gators 36-16 and have only improved since then. The next week at Macon-East, they won 42-7. Returning home last week, they shutout Autauga Academy 42-0.

Glenwood and Morgan Academy are the teams closest to Lee-Scott in the AISA Region 1-AAA standings, but both are 3-1 in region play and lost to the Warriors already.

Head coach Buster Daniel likes the effort he’s seen from his team thus far, but also isn’t in the business of looking ahead. The undefeated Warriors have four more games on the schedule and regardless of how they might shake out, it’s a day-to-day approach at Lee-Scott.

The Warriors average 41 points per game and hold their opponents to an average of 4.8 points, a number made low by three forced shutouts and two single-digit outings. They’ve outscored their opponents 246-29.

With the defense holding solid, Reaves taking over seemed like an area of uncertainty, but the youngster took right over and there have been seemingly no hiccups in the offensive production. Daniel said after the Glenwood game and reiterates it still: Reaves took reps behind Dearing in practices and was prepared for when his moment came.

When it did, Reaves was surrounded by an older offense that clicked with Dearing and did so with him. He is joined in the backfield by a trio of running backs who all contribute as needed: senior George Myers and juniors Andrew Hahn and Jonathan Myers.

Daniel said there may be throws Dearing could make that Reaves can’t, but that doesn’t have to be a problem with Hahn and both Myers brothers around to keep the ball on the ground. The defense has his back, too, with Skylar Piper pulling down an interception last Friday that he ultimately ran back for a pick six.

It’s possible that Dearing could make a return late in the season, but until that happens, Reaves is running the show and doing a fine job so far.

Daniel and his team focus on one week at a time, so they aren’t looking ahead to a playoff run or even behind at the success they’ve had. Even coming out at halftime, the Warriors keep a 0-0 approach to keep energy high after the break.

This Friday, the Warriors travel to Bessemer Academy for another region game. In the same matchup last season, Lee-Scott won out in a 21-15 game. The 1-5 Rebels are coming off a 0-38 home loss to Morgan Academy.