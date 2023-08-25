REELTOWN — Arthur Woods was almost unreal.

The Reeltown running back, in his final contest against cross-river rival Tallassee as a senior, went off with unbelievable video-game numbers, wreaking the kind of havoc Bo Jackson was capable of in Tecmo Super Bowl, or Michael Vick when he graced the cover of Madden in 2004.

Woods touched the ball just six times, but his final five touches all saw him cross the goal line. His night ended about a quarter early due to cramping, but it also ended with 194 rush yards and an average of 32.3 yards per carry to go with those five scores — as well as 41-14 stomping of Tallassee to open the season.

“He plays such a huge part on both sides of the football, it's hydrating and getting past this heat tonight,” Reeltown coach Matt Johnson said of Woods. “You know, if we can get him for a full game, he's really special.”

The senior’s evening didn’t take much warming up. His first carry saw him go 7 yards, and it ended two plays later with another 7-yard attempt that gave the Rebels their first six points. From there, Woods logged carries of 71, 30, 11 and 68 yards — all touchdowns.

Reeltown (1-0) totaled 257 yards and only 9 of those were through the air. Ultimately, Woods accounted for more than three-fourths of that production, but he was helped out a great deal by the Rebel defense.

Finley Henderson provided some momentum-shifting players, with an early interception and later a strip sack. Both of those takeaways resulted in Woods touchdowns.

Catavis Martin also played difference-maker, both on defense and special teams. His second-quarter interception set up another Woods score, and he was the only Rebel beyond Woods to record a touchdown, taking the second-half kickoff return 86 yards.

“We wanted that win big-time,” Johnson said. “Nothing against them. Last year, they had a really good team, but we did some things that really, really hurt us, self-inflicted (wounds). So to get that back? That's huge.”

After losing 37-13 against Tallassee (0-1) to open last season, Thursday’s win against the Tigers marked the first for Reeltown since logging an overtime victory against them in 2020.

Reeltown will get a chance to rest after the season-opening win with an off week between traveling to LaFayette on Sept. 8. Tallassee turns around and hosts Booker T. Washington next Friday in search of its first victory.

PHOTOS: Reeltown football tops Tallassee in rivalry game