‘You get one shot at it’: Tallassee wins high-stakes rivalry opener with Reeltown

TALLASSEE — In a highly anticipated and highly attended opening game, Tallassee’s tandem quarterbacks were the key to defeating neighboring Reeltown 37-13.

The rivalry between the two teams just 10 miles apart renewed two years ago in Hot O’Brien Stadium after a 17-year hiatus. The series has picked up with plenty of passion, on display again on Thursday night.

“Our kids fought hard and this was a big game for our seniors. Last time we played Reeltown on this field, they beat us in overtime,” Tallassee head coach Mike Battles said. “I reminded our seniors of that all week because you get one shot at it.”

Josh Griffin opened Tallassee’s scoring with a three-yard touchdown, bouncing around the right end and off a would-be tackler into the end zone.

Tallassee quarterbacks Tyler Ellis and Cade Everson split snaps effectively, with Ellis finishing with three touchdowns and Everson recording another score.

After Griffin’s touchdown, the two Tiger quarterbacks had an opportunity to tag team on a drive and show off their unique skillsets. A four-yard run by Everson set up a six-yard scoring scamper by Ellis to put Tallassee up 12-0 at the end of the first quarter.

“Just the fact that it’s the first game, it’s so hyped up and it’s very humid tonight,” Battles said. “Our kids just hung in there. We had some young kids and I think our depth helped us. We were able to rotate some kids in.”

Reeltown’s first true flash of success came in the middle of the second quarter, when the ball was literally crossing the goal line for a touchdown, but fate would not be so kind. Among the pileup, the ball was ripped loose by a Tallassee player and made its way into the arms of James Bender.

Bender scooped and scored for a 98-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

After the halftime break, Reeltown managed to bounce back, earning their first points just minutes after taking the field.

Ellis had an answer, though, scoring on a five-yard touchdown run to make it 25-7.

Reeltown was led in the backfield by standout running back Buck Thompson.

“He’s a good ball player. He’s a young kid and he’s got to learn a little bit more of the game, but I’m really proud of him. He did a heck of a job,” Reeltown head coach Matt Johnson said of Thompson. “He ran the ball really physical and played both sides of the ball. Any time you’re cramping and stuff like that in the shape that we’re in, that means you’re playing hard.”

Jake Hornsby scored Reeltown’s second touchdown in the fourth.

“It was a physical game on both sides. I was pleased with the physicality on both sides. We lost our discipline a few times,” Johnson said. “I feel like we played a lot better in the second half, but it was the same thing in the second half: couple turnovers, couple missed keys on blocking. That can’t happen.”

In the drive that truly put away the Rebels, Ellis once again was the commanding force, but it was speedy Everson who capped the drive from 21 yards out, slipping straight the defense forb his touchdown.

“I’m happy for the team, but it’s just the first game of the year,” Battles said. “We came out last year and won, then came out and lost two in a row so we’re going to change that and get back to the next game mentality, but every time you beat your crosstown rival, it’s good. Everything looks better.”

Tallassee has one more non-region game at Booker T. Washington before they host Central Clay County to open up regional play.

Tallassee 31, Reeltown 13

Score by quarters

Tallassee 12 7 6 12 - 31

Reeltown 0 0 7 6 - 13

1st Quarter

THS - Josh Griffin 3 run (3:11)

THS - Tyler Ellis 6 run (0:40)

2nd Quarter

THS - James Bender 98 fumble return (7:32)

3rd Quarter

RHS - 58 run (9:19)

THS - Tyler Ellis, 5 run (2:41)

4th Quarter

RHS - Jake Hornsby, 2 run (8:47)

THS - Cade Everson 21 run (6:27)

THS - Tyler Ellis 4 run (3:43)