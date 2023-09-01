Keith Etheredge knew there were going to be games like this one for his young quarterback.

Last Friday, Jackson Kilgore made his first career start for No. 2 Auburn High on a huge stage: Playing then-No. 3 Hoover at The Met. The junior shook off an early interception to lead the Tigers to a 25-point victory.

This Friday, Kilgore's first home start at Duck Samford Stadium featured another early interception that quickly turned into a touchdown for No. 5 Enterprise.

"He's a young guy, and we knew coming into this season that there were going to be times where it was gonna be tough on him," Etheredge said.

On the Tigers' next drive, sophomore running back Omar Mabson fumbled a ball that Enterprise scooped-and-scored for a 14-0 lead in less than eight minutes of game time.

Kilgore and Mabson — behind an offensive line that is breaking in some new key players of its own — combined to help rally the Tigers from that early deficit. They leaned on a lights-out Auburn High defense and the clutch scoring from All-American kicker Towns McGough to take a 16-14 lead with 9:32 left.

But, on a late third-and-long, Kilgore put too much loft on a wide-open wheel route pass. Enterprise nabbed it for what would be Kilgore's third interception and Auburn's fourth turnover of the game. A few plays later, the visiting Wildcats hit a short field goal as time expired to leave the Plains with a 17-16 upset win.

"You can't turn the ball over four times, you know?" Etheredge said. "And three of them turned into points."

Enterprise's three touchdowns came on possessions that totaled only 27 offensive yards. Auburn's veteran defense, led by senior linebacker Wyatt Trexler's four tackles for loss, gave the Tigers the chances to claw out of an early hole and extend their home winning streak to 10. Auburn consistently made plays against an Enterprise offense that averaged 32.8 points per game last season and put 63 on the scoreboard against Eufaula last week.

But the visiting Wildcats ultimately spoiled a night that started with a celebration of former Auburn High star DeMarcus Ware's recent induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The turnovers were ultimately too much for Auburn's younger offense to overcome.

"We've just gotta finish there," Etheredge said. "I thought we came out in the second half and played a lot better to start the half. You sort of fizzled a little bit on offense and defense kept us in the game."

It was a tough second start for Kilgore, who was moved into the QB1 role this offseason after multi-year starter Clyde Pittman's graduation and backup Davis Harsin's move back to Idaho.

Kilgore had his moments, though: He converted several tough third-down throws and finished with 151 yards, with 80 of them going to star senior receiver Ian Nation.

Mabson bounced back well from his early fumble, too. He finished the game with 15 carries for 76 yards and Auburn High's lone touchdown — a bruising 7-yard run to cut Enterprise's lead in half during the second quarter.

Auburn just couldn't find the finishing blow after McGough's three field goals, and Kilgore's final interception put his defense in an impossible situation.

But Etheredge told his new quarterback to keep his head up, because there's still a long season left to play.

"He's gotta learn from it," Etheredge said. "We've gotta get better from it. We're depending on him to play well, and we depend on him to make plays. He's just gotta put this one behind him and get better and just play. Make your reads and don't try to force anything. Play fundamental football."

That was the message from Etheredge to his entire team Friday night, as Auburn High watched Enterprise celebrate the win on its own home turf. Region 2-7A is shaping up to be yet another competitive fight through the fall, and Auburn High can still make a lot of noise this season.

That starts in just seven days, when the Tigers make the journey down to Dothan for a bounceback opportunity.

"This loss is on me," Etheredge said. "Y'all come to work on Sunday and work to get better. Let's go win this game next Friday."

Enterprise 17, Auburn High 16

ENT — 14 0 0 3

AUB — 0 10 3 3

First quarter

ENT — Keion Dunlap 8 run (kick good), 5:48

ENT — Team 50 fumble return (kick good), 4:39

Second quarter

AUB — Omar Mabson 7 run (kick good), 5:39

AUB — Towns McGough 48 field goal, 0:44

Third quarter

AUB — McGough 29 field goal, 7:21

Fourth quarter

AUB — McGough 39 field goal, 9:32