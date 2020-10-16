Zackery, Lanett run away with fourth straight region championship

Lanett knew the challenge ahead of it Friday night was great.
The Panthers had to hit the road to face Randolph County in a game that would decide the Region 4-2A title. Randolph County, which had just moved down from 3A this season, had only lost three regular-season games in the last three years — all to powerhouse Piedmont. In a new classification, the Tigers were undefeated.
The challenge was great. But Kadarius Zackery was greater.
Zackery was responsible for more than 600 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns Friday night, as Lanett thumped Randolph County, 61-20, to clinch a region title for the fourth straight year.
Zackery threw for 250 yards, rushed for 275 more and ran a kickoff back 75 yards for a touchdown. He also came up with an interception for Lanett’s fearsome defense.
The “Black Bandits,” as the defense calls itself, held Randolph County to its lowest point total of the season. Junior defensive end Caden “Pop” Story had two sacks, junior linebacker Alanteo Cheeks recorded 10 solo tackles and senior linebacker Kelvin Zackery forced two fumbles.
Lanett wasted no time in making a statement away from home, scoring the first 25 points of the game on two touchdowns from Zackery and two touchdowns from D’quez Madden.
After Randolph County finally put points on the board in the second quarter, Lanett responded with four more unanswered touchdowns. And when the Tigers scored two more touchdowns in the second half, the Panthers fired back with huge plays — a 61-yard catch-and-run from Da’ishun Walker and Zackery’s 75-yard return.
The title-clinching victory moved Lanett to 7-2 on the season, with its only two losses coming to larger schools in overtime. Friday night also marked only the second time all season that a 2A offense has scored on Lanett’s defense.
Lanett will wrap up its regular season at home next Friday night against Horseshoe Bend. Then it will be off to the playoffs for the Panthers, who will have a legitimate shot at claiming their third state championship in four years.
