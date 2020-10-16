Zackery, Lanett run away with fourth straight region championship

Lanett knew the challenge ahead of it Friday night was great.

The Panthers had to hit the road to face Randolph County in a game that would decide the Region 4-2A title. Randolph County, which had just moved down from 3A this season, had only lost three regular-season games in the last three years — all to powerhouse Piedmont. In a new classification, the Tigers were undefeated.

The challenge was great. But Kadarius Zackery was greater.

Zackery was responsible for more than 600 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns Friday night, as Lanett thumped Randolph County, 61-20, to clinch a region title for the fourth straight year.

Zackery threw for 250 yards, rushed for 275 more and ran a kickoff back 75 yards for a touchdown. He also came up with an interception for Lanett’s fearsome defense.

The “Black Bandits,” as the defense calls itself, held Randolph County to its lowest point total of the season. Junior defensive end Caden “Pop” Story had two sacks, junior linebacker Alanteo Cheeks recorded 10 solo tackles and senior linebacker Kelvin Zackery forced two fumbles.