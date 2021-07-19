'Another athletic freak': Reeltown alum Eric Shaw searching for right fit at South Carolina

Former Reeltown standout Eric Shaw found himself looking for the right fit last fall.

Shaw was a true freshman at South Carolina in 2020, and his experience playing both ways in high school for the Rebels came in handy. He played in eight games for the Gamecocks last fall but split his time between tight end and linebacker, the latter of which became a necessity as the team desperately needed more depth.

Entering 2021, it looks like Shaw is looking for the perfect fit once again.

South Carolina tight end Nick Muse discussed Shaw's potential on Monday during the opening session of SEC Media Days. Muse explained Shaw has spent time at tight end and at wide receiver in preparation for his sophomore season, and Muse added that he likes what's he seen from the underclassman.

"Yeah, he's another athletic freak that can play just about anywhere," Muse said. "We've been working him a little bit at tight end and a little bit at wide receiver because he's around 220. You know, it's hard to put your nose in there and block people like [South Carolina defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare] at 220 pounds.

"You try to find a good place for him where he can compete and get on the field somehow. We're working him in different places, but he's an athletic freak."