Auburn High, Central-Phenix City battle for driver’s seat in region

For the past three years, the matchup between Auburn High and Central-Phenix City has been the de facto region championship game. While there’s still plenty of other region teams still in the hunt, tonight’s showdown could ultimately make it four in a row.
Auburn (6-0, 3-0) hits the road tonight to take on Central (4-2, 3-0) in a game featuring the only two Region 2-7A squads that are still undefeated in region play. The Tigers will be looking to beat Central for the first time since 2013, while the Red Devils are eager to grab another win in their quest for their seventh straight region title.
The Tigers had an unexpected bye week last week due to the cancellation of their non-region game against Bob Jones. Although Auburn did not have an opponent, head coach Adam Winegarden explained the team got plenty of work in.
“There's half of it that's working on fundamentals, and the other half is going ahead and getting ready for your opponent, which will be Central this week,” Winegarden said. “It allows you an opportunity to improve on some things and work on some more fundamentals that you wouldn't have before. At the same time, you start preparing for your next team. Typically you have your off week about this time of year anyhow. It was unexpected, but that's how we handled it.”
Winegarden’s Tigers have been on a roll this season thanks to a stingy defense coupled with a strong offense that has helped the team outscore its opponents by an average of 24 points per contest. Winegarden credited the team’s returning experience from 2019 as an important factor during a year in which there was no spring football and practicing before the season opener was severely limited.
“I think our kids, first of all, love to play. We've been very thankful just to play the game each week. Nothing has been guaranteed to us,” Winegarden said. “I think some experience has helped us. I think that's been an advantage considering the pandemic — we didn't have any spring ball or summer competition, so we were probably a little bit ahead of the competition starting the year.”
Winegarden has had no shortage of players stand out this year, including quarterback Matthew Caldwell, running backs JT Rogers and Amaury Hutchinson, receiver Bryson Clague and linebacker Burnard Thomas. The group will have to play their best game yet in order to knock off Central.
The Red Devils are rolling after an 0-2 start to the season, with their latest victory being a 21-19 thriller at Opelika. The Central defense pounced on an Opelika goal-line fumble in the first half, and Central running back Joseph McKay rattled off 90-yard and 61-yard rushing touchdowns to help the Red Devils pass another important non-region test.
“Our offensive line as a whole — and you throw Colby Smith in there as our H-back — are just playing really, really good. The running backs are doing really good. That's been super encouraging to watch those guys control the line of scrimmage,” Central head coach Patrick Nix said on the Red Devils Coach's Show on Wednesday. “The thing that (Joseph) showed the other night is he showed breakaway speed. It was a 90-yard run, and he was pulling away from people as he went. I think not only has Joe shown that he's a very powerful back with great vision, but he's also got that breakaway speed.
“I'm biased, but I don't think there's a better one anywhere in the state. I wouldn't take one over the one we've got for sure.”
Nix spoke highly of the Tigers, saying their talent is evident and the coaches do an excellent job scheme wise. He applauded how technically sound the players are, and he said Auburn’s style of offense and defense complement each other very well.
On the other side, Winegarden explained there’s not much that has changed for Central since Nix replaced Jamey DuBose as head coach.
“I think they're a super dangerous team. I think they're highly explosive in all phases. To me, I see a Central team that doesn't look much different than what they've had in the past,” Winegarden said. “We know what kind of team they have and what kind of team they're capable of. If we want to have a chance to win the region, we know they're a team we've got to beat. We haven't been able to beat them the past several years.”
Winegarden explained slowing down McKay will be crucial, adding his defenders can only do so if they play gap sound every single play for 48 minutes. McKay proved last Friday he could break a big run at any moment, and he showed as much to the Tigers last year when he rushed for 221 yards and five touchdowns in their regular-season meeting.
Additionally, Winegarden stressed the importance of field position — which punter Matthew Rhodes has helped Auburn win over and over this fall — as well as the kicking game and winning the turnover battle.
For Nix, the game hinges on Central’s defenders reading their keys correctly and the entire team being detailed and disciplined against an Auburn team that doesn’t make many mistakes.
Auburn has been one of the most competitive teams in Class 7A over the past few seasons, but the Red Devils have repeatedly stood in its way. Tonight, the Tigers get another shot at unseating Central in the region, and it’s an opportunity the road squad doesn’t plan on wasting.
“I think (winning this game) would be huge because whoever has won this game the past several years has usually ended up at the top of the region. I think this year will be no different,” Winegarden said.
