Local Legends: Opelika’s Rakavius Chambers holds the line in Duke win

Ever since arriving at Duke from Opelika, offensive lineman Rakavius Chambers has been a player the Blue Devils could rely on. That was the case again Saturday, when Chambers’ play helped Duke break through for their first win.

Chambers started at left guard for the Blue Devils in their 38-24 win over Syracuse. Chambers and his fellow linemen held their own against the Orange on a day in which Duke had 670 yards of offense — including 388 on the ground — and only allowed two sacks.

Chambers has now played in 43 games and started 30 during his collegiate career, including all five for the Blue Devils this season.

Chambers began the season as a candidate for the Wuerffel Trophy, an award presented annually to the FBS player who best combined exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement. He was recently named to the 2020 Allstate American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team as one of 22 players who stood out for their leadership in local communities and overall commitment to giving back.

Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars from the area who stood out this week at the collegiate level:

Auburn High