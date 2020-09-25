Opelika, Central-Phenix City set for face-off

Nix spoke highly of Opelika’s team, saying it mirrored Central’s when it came to physicality and athleticism. He specifically pointed to Bulldogs running back Eric Watts and Opelika’s rushing attack as an aspect of the game that Central has to shut down, and he commended quarterback Malik Finley and receiver Will Beams for what they bring to the Opelika offense.

Nix also complimented the Opelika defensive front, saying the unit is able to get after opposing quarterbacks without needing the linebackers behind them to apply pressure. Central has a pivotal region matchup with Auburn next week, but Nix made it apparent that if the Red Devils look ahead they will come out on the losing end against Opelika.

“We better get ready to play Opelika and not worry about Auburn. We know what we've got to do this week. We've got to worry about us and get better. We better play good in order to beat Opelika. It's a big game,” Nix said. “(Our players have) really just tried to get better every week, get better every practice, get better every rep so that we know in the end that's what's going to really matter. In the long run, we're wanting to play in December. This is one of those types of games though that you've got to play good in to continue that momentum, to continue learning about yourself, continue to get better so that we are playing in December.”