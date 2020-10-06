Opelika moves up in ASWA poll

With another wild week of high school football in the books, seven local teams remained ranked in the top 10 of their respective classifications in the Alabama Sports Writers Association's latest poll.
Opelika was the big winner over the weekend, as the Bulldogs climbed two spots to No. 5 in Class 6A. Most of the other area schools stayed pat except for Central-Phenix City, which dropped three spots to No. 8 in 7A following its 29-28 loss to Auburn High.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (23); 7-0; 276
2. Hoover; 7-0; 204
3. Auburn; 7-0; 187
4. Hewitt-Trussville; 5-2; 131
5. Fairhope; 4-1; 115
6. Daphne; 5-1; 99
7. Theodore; 5-1; 96
8. Central-Phenix City; 4-3; 90
9. Austin; 5-1; 49
10. Prattville; 5-2; 45
Others receiving votes: James Clemens (5-2) 9, Sparkman (4-2) 7, Oak Mountain (5-1) 3.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Oxford (23); 5-1; 276
2. Mountain Brook; 4-1; 197
3. Clay-Chalkville; 6-0; 187
4. Pinson Valley; 5-2; 150
5. Opelika; 4-2; 124
6. Saraland; 5-2; 107
7. Blount; 5-2; 79
8. McGill-Toolen; 4-1; 67
9. Spanish Fort; 4-2; 34
10. Muscle Shoals; 5-1; 33
Others receiving votes: Lee-Montgomery (4-2) 15, Pelham (6-1) 15, Briarwood (6-1) 12, Athens (4-2) 4, Carver-Montgomery (4-2) 4, Eufaula (5-2) 3, Cullman (6-1) 2, Fort Payne (4-2) 2.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Pleasant Grove (14); 5-1; 243
2. St. Paul's (5); 6-0; 210
3. Ramsay (4); 6-0; 206
4. Central-Clay Co.; 6-1; 157
5. Guntersville; 6-0; 134
6. Alexandria; 6-0; 121
7. Pike Road; 7-0; 86
8. Faith-Mobile; 5-1; 76
9. Demopolis; 6-0; 44
10. Fairview; 5-1; 14
Others receiving votes: Sylacauga (5-1) 8, East Limestone (5-1) 3, Leeds (6-1) 3, UMS-Wright (3-3) 3, Russellville (6-1) 2, Greenville (4-2) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. American Chr. (23); 6-0; 276
2. Madison Aca.; 5-0; 193
3. Mobile Chr.; 5-0; 181
4. Gordo; 5-1; 162
5. Madison Co.; 6-1; 114
6. Handley; 4-0; 95
7. Etowah; 4-2; 79
8. Jacksonville; 4-3; 63
9. Bibb Co.; 5-2; 43
10. Good Hope; 6-1; 42
Others receiving votes: Alabama Chr. (5-1) 18, Williamson (5-2) 17, West Limestone (5-1) 9, Central-Florence (6-1) 6, Priceville (5-1) 5, Oneonta (4-1) 4, Cherokee Co. (6-1) 2, Northside (5-1) 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (22); 6-0; 273
2. Walter Wellborn; 6-0; 202
3. Flomaton (1); 6-0; 170
4. Ohatchee; 5-1; 163
5. Piedmont; 5-1; 141
6. Montgomery Aca.; 6-0; 116
7. Thomasville; 6-0; 82
8. T.R. Miller; 5-2; 79
9. Catholic-Montgomery; 5-2; 34
10. Opp; 6-1; 31
Others receiving votes: Trinity (5-1) 13, East Lawrence (5-1) 4, Winfield (6-1) 2, Lauderdale Co. (6-1) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Randolph Co. (13); 6-0; 243
2. Mars Hill Bible (8); 5-1; 225
3. Red Bay (2); 5-0; 187
4. Leroy; 5-1; 154
5. G.W. Long; 5-0; 131
6. Lanett; 5-2; 116
7. North Sand Mountain; 6-0; 77
8. Spring Garden; 5-1; 63
9. Falkville; 6-0; 45
10. Clarke Co.; 5-1; 43
Others receiving votes: Westbrook Chr. (6-0) 17, Elba (5-2) 8, B.B. Comer (5-1) 1, Geneva Co. (5-1) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (22); 6-0; 273
2. Linden (1); 5-0; 210
3. Maplesville; 5-1; 180
4. Notasulga; 5-0; 149
5. Sweet Water; 3-2; 133
6. Pickens Co.; 5-1; 112
7. Decatur Heritage; 5-2; 90
8. Millry; 6-0; 83
9. Florala; 6-0; 55
10. Valley Head; 6-1; 22
Others receiving votes: Winterboro (6-1) 3, Autaugaville (5-1) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Glenwood (23); 6-0; 276
2. Chambers Aca.; 6-0; 203
3. Bessemer Aca.; 4-1; 185
4. Escambia Aca.; 5-1; 160
5. Jackson Aca.; 7-0; 133
6. Patrician; 5-1; 109
7. Pike Liberal Arts; 5-1; 101
8. Abbeville Chr.; 5-1; 57
9. Morgan Aca.; 5-1; 44
10. Macon-East; 5-2; 17
Others receiving votes: Edgewood (4-2) 15, Crenshaw Chr. (5-2) 5, Autauga Aca. (1-4) 4, Sparta (3-2) 2.
