Opelika moves up in ASWA poll

With another wild week of high school football in the books, seven local teams remained ranked in the top 10 of their respective classifications in the Alabama Sports Writers Association's latest poll.

Opelika was the big winner over the weekend, as the Bulldogs climbed two spots to No. 5 in Class 6A. Most of the other area schools stayed pat except for Central-Phenix City, which dropped three spots to No. 8 in 7A following its 29-28 loss to Auburn High.