 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opelika moves up in ASWA poll
0 comments
Prep Football

Opelika moves up in ASWA poll

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Opelika vs. Central-Phenix City high school football

Opelika quarterback Malik Finley (3) hands the ball off to Eric Watts (37) during the team's game with Central-Phenix City on Sept. 25 at Bulldog Stadium in Opelika.

 Sara Palczewski/

With another wild week of high school football in the books, seven local teams remained ranked in the top 10 of their respective classifications in the Alabama Sports Writers Association's latest poll.

Opelika was the big winner over the weekend, as the Bulldogs climbed two spots to No. 5 in Class 6A. Most of the other area schools stayed pat except for Central-Phenix City, which dropped three spots to No. 8 in 7A following its 29-28 loss to Auburn High.

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (23); 7-0; 276

2. Hoover; 7-0; 204

3. Auburn; 7-0; 187

4. Hewitt-Trussville; 5-2; 131

5. Fairhope; 4-1; 115

6. Daphne; 5-1; 99

7. Theodore; 5-1; 96

8. Central-Phenix City; 4-3; 90

9. Austin; 5-1; 49

10. Prattville; 5-2; 45

Others receiving votes: James Clemens (5-2) 9, Sparkman (4-2) 7, Oak Mountain (5-1) 3.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Oxford (23); 5-1; 276

2. Mountain Brook; 4-1; 197

3. Clay-Chalkville; 6-0; 187

4. Pinson Valley; 5-2; 150

5. Opelika; 4-2; 124

6. Saraland; 5-2; 107

7. Blount; 5-2; 79

8. McGill-Toolen; 4-1; 67

9. Spanish Fort; 4-2; 34

10. Muscle Shoals; 5-1; 33

Others receiving votes: Lee-Montgomery (4-2) 15, Pelham (6-1) 15, Briarwood (6-1) 12, Athens (4-2) 4, Carver-Montgomery (4-2) 4, Eufaula (5-2) 3, Cullman (6-1) 2, Fort Payne (4-2) 2.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Pleasant Grove (14); 5-1; 243

2. St. Paul's (5); 6-0; 210

3. Ramsay (4); 6-0; 206

4. Central-Clay Co.; 6-1; 157

5. Guntersville; 6-0; 134

6. Alexandria; 6-0; 121

7. Pike Road; 7-0; 86

8. Faith-Mobile; 5-1; 76

9. Demopolis; 6-0; 44

10. Fairview; 5-1; 14

Others receiving votes: Sylacauga (5-1) 8, East Limestone (5-1) 3, Leeds (6-1) 3, UMS-Wright (3-3) 3, Russellville (6-1) 2, Greenville (4-2) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. American Chr. (23); 6-0; 276

2. Madison Aca.; 5-0; 193

3. Mobile Chr.; 5-0; 181

4. Gordo; 5-1; 162

5. Madison Co.; 6-1; 114

6. Handley; 4-0; 95

7. Etowah; 4-2; 79

8. Jacksonville; 4-3; 63

9. Bibb Co.; 5-2; 43

10. Good Hope; 6-1; 42

Others receiving votes: Alabama Chr. (5-1) 18, Williamson (5-2) 17, West Limestone (5-1) 9, Central-Florence (6-1) 6, Priceville (5-1) 5, Oneonta (4-1) 4, Cherokee Co. (6-1) 2, Northside (5-1) 2.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (22); 6-0; 273

2. Walter Wellborn; 6-0; 202

3. Flomaton (1); 6-0; 170

4. Ohatchee; 5-1; 163

5. Piedmont; 5-1; 141

6. Montgomery Aca.; 6-0; 116

7. Thomasville; 6-0; 82

8. T.R. Miller; 5-2; 79

9. Catholic-Montgomery; 5-2; 34

10. Opp; 6-1; 31

Others receiving votes: Trinity (5-1) 13, East Lawrence (5-1) 4, Winfield (6-1) 2, Lauderdale Co. (6-1) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Randolph Co. (13); 6-0; 243

2. Mars Hill Bible (8); 5-1; 225

3. Red Bay (2); 5-0; 187

4. Leroy; 5-1; 154

5. G.W. Long; 5-0; 131

6. Lanett; 5-2; 116

7. North Sand Mountain; 6-0; 77

8. Spring Garden; 5-1; 63

9. Falkville; 6-0; 45

10. Clarke Co.; 5-1; 43

Others receiving votes: Westbrook Chr. (6-0) 17, Elba (5-2) 8, B.B. Comer (5-1) 1, Geneva Co. (5-1) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Brantley (22); 6-0; 273

2. Linden (1); 5-0; 210

3. Maplesville; 5-1; 180

4. Notasulga; 5-0; 149

5. Sweet Water; 3-2; 133

6. Pickens Co.; 5-1; 112

7. Decatur Heritage; 5-2; 90

8. Millry; 6-0; 83

9. Florala; 6-0; 55

10. Valley Head; 6-1; 22

Others receiving votes: Winterboro (6-1) 3, Autaugaville (5-1) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Glenwood (23); 6-0; 276

2. Chambers Aca.; 6-0; 203

3. Bessemer Aca.; 4-1; 185

4. Escambia Aca.; 5-1; 160

5. Jackson Aca.; 7-0; 133

6. Patrician; 5-1; 109

7. Pike Liberal Arts; 5-1; 101

8. Abbeville Chr.; 5-1; 57

9. Morgan Aca.; 5-1; 44

10. Macon-East; 5-2; 17

Others receiving votes: Edgewood (4-2) 15, Crenshaw Chr. (5-2) 5, Autauga Aca. (1-4) 4, Sparta (3-2) 2.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert