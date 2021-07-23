HILL: I want to tell you about the man who helped me fall in love with football

Tennessee was always a topic of conversation during those visits, especially once I set my sights on being in the press box one day.

Tennessee also helped me realize when something had changed with my Grandad.

One of the last times I really sat and watched a game with him was the Volunteers’ 2017 season opener against Georgia Tech. The game wasn’t quite the marquee matchup of the day, so during the commercials I would hurriedly flip to two or three different games to check in on the action.

My grandfather, who was usually as excited about the other games as much as Tennessee’s, was agitated about me changing the channel so much and eventually made me give up the remote. In retrospect, I think he was upset because he couldn’t keep up with which game he was looking at.

Over the last few years my grandfather dealt with more and more dementia-like symptoms. Any hopes of continuing our Friday calls to pick the weekend’s games subsided, and my visits became fewer and farther between as I finished school and reached adulthood.

His declining health took a turn earlier last week, and now our family has lost a man who left us all with countless memories.