HILL: I want to tell you about the man who helped me fall in love with football

I can’t put my finger on what my first memory involving football is, but it’s a safe bet that one of the earliest had to involve my grandfather.
My paternal grandfather, Dallas Hill, was a diehard Tennessee Volunteers fan going back to his youth in Dayton, Tennessee, and as I grew up Vols football was a pretty constant fixture thanks to him. Whether it was a stuffed UT helmet that played “Rocky Top” when you hit it or a white ballcap with an orange T, there was always Tennessee gear around our house, plenty of which came from him.
As a young kid, I was a big Tennessee fan – after all, my grandfather was the biggest fan I knew, the Vols were roughly five years removed from a national title, and rooting them on added to any Saturday trip to my grandparents’ house. I swayed more to Georgia once I reached third or fourth grade – the Bulldogs represented my home state and let’s face it, that UT orange is a bit much – but there were no hard feelings from Grandad.
He only added fuel to the fire as I got older by gifting me a welcome mat featuring Uga peeing on a Tennessee helmet and, a little more tastefully, a Georgia license plate for my first truck.
I couldn’t help but think back to those early memories the last few days leading up to Wednesday night, when my grandfather passed away at 81 years old. He meant so much to me and the rest of my family for so many reasons, but I’ll always be indebted to him for introducing me to the world of college football and the hope that comes with another season being just around the corner.
My Grandad was a lot of things in his life: he was a faithful husband to my grandmother, Jewell, for 62 years; he was the father of five daughters and two sons and grandfather to 16; he was a butcher by trade; he was a fur trader for a spell and an antique bottle collector as he got older; and he loved bass fishing more than anyone I’ve ever met.
But he was also the ultimate college football fan, and more specifically he believed in Tennessee football through the good and the bad.
That, as it turned out, didn’t always work out in his favor.
Tennessee had endured some tough seasons by the time we took a family trip to the Orange and White game, the Volunteers’ annual spring scrimmage, in April 2008. The highlight of the trip came the morning of the scrimmage when the Vols had an autograph session, and as we stood in line my grandfather started talking to Mark Wiedmer, a columnist for the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
Wiedmer asked what Tennessee’s record would be that fall, and my Grandad’s response made the paper the next day.
“I predict they’ll go undefeated,” he boldly proclaimed.
For those keeping score at home, the Volunteers wound up going 5-7 that fall and firing Phillip Fulmer. Hey, nobody’s perfect.
Those trips to Knoxville were annual ones for a few years before we all got busier, I reached high school and eventually college, and my grandfather got older. Still, I did my best to come by once or twice during the fall to catch up, eat a steak and a potato and watch whatever games were on the slate that Saturday.
Tennessee was always a topic of conversation during those visits, especially once I set my sights on being in the press box one day.
Tennessee also helped me realize when something had changed with my Grandad.
One of the last times I really sat and watched a game with him was the Volunteers’ 2017 season opener against Georgia Tech. The game wasn’t quite the marquee matchup of the day, so during the commercials I would hurriedly flip to two or three different games to check in on the action.
My grandfather, who was usually as excited about the other games as much as Tennessee’s, was agitated about me changing the channel so much and eventually made me give up the remote. In retrospect, I think he was upset because he couldn’t keep up with which game he was looking at.
Over the last few years my grandfather dealt with more and more dementia-like symptoms. Any hopes of continuing our Friday calls to pick the weekend’s games subsided, and my visits became fewer and farther between as I finished school and reached adulthood.
His declining health took a turn earlier last week, and now our family has lost a man who left us all with countless memories.
I could rattle off so many things I loved about my grandfather – his quick wit, his ability to fix anything at any time, his love of kids that I’ve always seen in my own father – but his football fandom will always be close to my heart. He showed me as a child how much fun rooting for your team could be, and if they lost on Saturday, then dang it, it hurt but there was always next week.