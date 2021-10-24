HILL: Whatever comes next, Atlanta Braves fans should embrace this moment

Twice last week there were nights when I just couldn’t stop smiling.
The first came on Sunday, when I went with a group to Game 2 of the NLCS and saw my favorite baseball team walk it off against the defending World Series champions. The second came nearly a week later, when that same team clinched the NL pennant on Saturday night.
The Braves’ recent success has been a whirlwind courtesy a franchise known mostly for winning so much until the stakes couldn’t be higher. My advice – mostly to myself, if we’re being honest – is no matter what happens against the Houston Astros, don’t lose sight of what it took for this team to be playing for it all and how rare moments like these are.
We all thought this Braves team was capable of making a championship run – that is, until July 10, when outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. tore his ACL.
I’ll be candid and admit I pretty much tuned out on the Braves at that point – Acuna is undoubtedly the team’s best player, and football was right around the corner – and I know I’m not alone on that boat. I remember vividly thinking, Man, losing Acuna means there goes another prime opportunity to win it all.
Oh, ye of Georgia sports faith.
Atlanta was still floundering around .500 at the point its most-exciting player was helped off the field. Major kudos goes to general manager Alex Anthopoulos for recognizing a window in the hapless NL East, trading for very valuable pieces and giving up very little in order to put the Braves on the doorstep of a long-awaited title.
This season’s journey makes this moment worth cherishing, but to me, as a lifelong Braves fan, it’s what we’ve seen since Atlanta’s dominance in the ‘90s that really makes what happened Saturday night something to embrace with open arms.
A lot of recent Braves horror stories can be summed up by a name or a short phrase. Brooks Conrad. The Infield Fly Rule. Cody [bleepin’] Bellinger. Talk to fans my parents’ age, and they’ve got more to offer. Jim Leyritz. Kent Hrbek. Joe [bleepin’] Carter.
The kids my age were part of the unfortunate generation that were too young to really take in that incredible decade of Braves baseball.
I was a year old when the Braves won it all in 1995, and even though there were countless games on in the background of my childhood I didn’t fully follow the team until 2002. Atlanta kept its division title streak alive during that time – pretty crazy to think I didn’t know what losing one felt like until I was 12 – but by then Tom Glavine was a Met, John Smoltz was a closer and Greg Maddux soon headed back to Chicago.
Still, all the kids my age followed every Chipper Jones blast and every unbelievable Andruw Jones catch like these were the Braves’ golden years, postseason results be damned.
Watching those teams gave me some of my favorite memories. Since I’ve grown up and become a sportswriter, the Braves are really the only team I still follow like a diehard fan.
Like any Georgia sports fan, I’ve learned not to put too much into the team winning or losing – the fact the Braves have to go to Houston, the place where the Falcons’ 28-3 debacle occurred, is not lost on me – but this postseason has offered a run unlike any I’ve experienced before.
As we collected ourselves after Eddie Rosario’s Game 2 walk-off single, somebody asked when any of us experienced a bigger moment than that as a fan at a sporting event. I thought for a few minutes before I answered: there was no bigger moment than that one for me. Given the gravity of that moment, nothing topped what Rosario – one of those pieces Anthopoulos acquired for pennies – brought me and the rest of Braves country that night.
For a city cursed forever by blown leads and examples of what-could-have been, the Braves overcame missed opportunities and still managed to take down one of baseball’s Goliaths.
I already know I’ll experience so many emotional highs and lows against the Astros this week, and if things don’t go Atlanta’s way there’s no denying it will hurt. Still, I’ll keep in mind what I’ve seen over the years and what it took to even reach this World Series, and deep down I’ll understand this Braves team has already become unforgettable.