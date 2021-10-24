HILL: Whatever comes next, Atlanta Braves fans should embrace this moment

Twice last week there were nights when I just couldn’t stop smiling.

The first came on Sunday, when I went with a group to Game 2 of the NLCS and saw my favorite baseball team walk it off against the defending World Series champions. The second came nearly a week later, when that same team clinched the NL pennant on Saturday night.

The Braves’ recent success has been a whirlwind courtesy a franchise known mostly for winning so much until the stakes couldn’t be higher. My advice – mostly to myself, if we’re being honest – is no matter what happens against the Houston Astros, don’t lose sight of what it took for this team to be playing for it all and how rare moments like these are.

We all thought this Braves team was capable of making a championship run – that is, until July 10, when outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. tore his ACL.

I’ll be candid and admit I pretty much tuned out on the Braves at that point – Acuna is undoubtedly the team’s best player, and football was right around the corner – and I know I’m not alone on that boat. I remember vividly thinking, Man, losing Acuna means there goes another prime opportunity to win it all.

Oh, ye of Georgia sports faith.