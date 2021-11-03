HILL: When the Atlanta Braves won it all, all I could see was family

The mental images of other Braves fans are certainly different, but I have no doubt so many thought back to them when Freddie Freeman caught Swanson’s throw to get the party started.

Maybe it was the TBS Superstation logo that sat in the corner of the TV screen for all those years. Maybe it was pitching coach Leo Mazzone rocking back and forth while he sat through another low-scoring thriller. Maybe it was a favorite player and that time he came through to help Atlanta snag an unforgettable victory.

Above all else, what struck me Tuesday was seeing so many people discuss how the World Series win touched their hearts.

A friend from college shared how much he missed his father, who passed away five years ago, and what watching that final out would have been like with him by his side. I saw others reminiscence about similar bittersweet feelings and couldn’t help but think of my maternal grandfather, who was truly the biggest Braves fan I’ve ever known.

My grandfather passed away seven years ago, and one of the things I cherish most from him is a newspaper clipping of Braves great Eddie Matthews. By the time my grandfather’s health started declining, I wrote about the clipping and said when I looked at the photo, I saw my grandfather, not the legendary baseball player actually pictured.