HILL: When the Atlanta Braves won it all, all I could see was family

When Dansby Swanson fielded the ground ball and fired to first to set off a celebration throughout the Southeast, all I could think to do was call home.
I excitedly FaceTimed with my parents as we came to terms with yes, that actually did just happen. Afterward I looked down at my phone and saw 75 text messages, the majority of which came from my younger sister, one of my aunts and two of my cousins.
I shared texts with old roommates and three of my childhood best friends. I reached out to my brother-in-law and soaked in the victory with him.
The Atlanta Braves are so personal to so many people I know. That’s what made Tuesday night a moment worth turning to someone you care about and saying, “Can you believe it? The Braves finally did it!”
For me, Atlanta baseball was a constant in my childhood. It’s easy to understand why: the season’s so long that it felt like games were always on, a trip to Turner Field was enough to leave us on cloud nine for weeks, and as I’ve written before, the team was generally winning, and who doesn’t love rooting for a winner?
When I think about my adolescence, in my mind’s eye I see me sitting on my parents’ pool deck, catching a whiff of the grass I just finished mowing and listening to Braves baseball on the radio.
The mental images of other Braves fans are certainly different, but I have no doubt so many thought back to them when Freddie Freeman caught Swanson’s throw to get the party started.
Maybe it was the TBS Superstation logo that sat in the corner of the TV screen for all those years. Maybe it was pitching coach Leo Mazzone rocking back and forth while he sat through another low-scoring thriller. Maybe it was a favorite player and that time he came through to help Atlanta snag an unforgettable victory.
Above all else, what struck me Tuesday was seeing so many people discuss how the World Series win touched their hearts.
A friend from college shared how much he missed his father, who passed away five years ago, and what watching that final out would have been like with him by his side. I saw others reminiscence about similar bittersweet feelings and couldn’t help but think of my maternal grandfather, who was truly the biggest Braves fan I’ve ever known.
My grandfather passed away seven years ago, and one of the things I cherish most from him is a newspaper clipping of Braves great Eddie Matthews. By the time my grandfather’s health started declining, I wrote about the clipping and said when I looked at the photo, I saw my grandfather, not the legendary baseball player actually pictured.
Baseball seems to always have a way of pulling at your heartstrings like that. To that point, I really believe so many people cling to the Braves because they’ve always been a part of their lives.
Sometimes the team rewarded its fans with unforgettable experiences like having multiple Cy Young winners or coming out on top back in 1995. Other times they were just frustrating – my grandfather loved to say, “Somebody better go wake up Bobby” anytime he felt manager Bobby Cox needed to make some changes.
Win or lose, come rain or shine, Braves baseball was always there for us to take in together. For a bulk of the fan base, they stayed true to the team because family is family in good times and in bad.
Tuesday night left a lot of Atlanta fans wishing they could thank the folks who made the Braves a part of their lives in the first place. I was incredibly lucky I could still call mine.