This Saturday, Auburn based nonprofit Esperanza House will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt and Health Fair at Miles Thomas Field across from the Municipal “Monkey” Park in Opelika. The egg hunt and health fair will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is a chance for Auburn-Opelika’s Hispanic community — as well as the broader community — to come together for the Easter holiday. The Easter egg hunt will feature inflatables, bounce houses, face painting, food, and family-friendly entertainment.

“It will be wonderful,” said Esperanza House Executive Director, Odalys Silvera.

In addition to the egg hunt and other activities, there will also be family resources for local schools, law enforcement, medical services, and social services available. Local police, educational professionals, and medical professionals will be on hand to help residents learn about the services they provide.

“This is going to be for the Hispanic community in Auburn to go out there and be able to have resources from the community,” Silvera said. “They’ll be able to find out about things that they can use in the community, different organizations that they can go to, and they can get services that they didn’t know that there is.”

According to Silvera, the health fair will have mobile clinics provided by East Alabama Medical Center and Auburn University, as well as Valley Healthcare System. Health and dental checkups and a pharmacy will all be available. Silvera said students from VCOM-Auburn and the Auburn University Pharmacy will be on hand to help patients.

Esperanza House is also partnering with the Food Bank of East Alabama to distribute 90 meals to families at the Easter Egg Hunt.

Additionally, Silvera said Esperanza House will team with Opelika based non-profit Way to Serve earlier in the day to do renovations on a local family’s trailer at King Trailer Park. The construction service will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

“We’re going to be remodeling the trailer,” Silvera said. “It is in a very unsafe condition. So, they’re going to be replacing the floor, cabinets, providing a stove and refrigerator since the family doesn’t have any.”

Esperanza House is a Christian nonprofit organization with a focus on youth development, childcare, education, and advocacy in the Auburn-Opelika area. Their mission is to improve the quality of life for Hispanic children and families. They currently serve 278 kids from six different countries, mostly Guatemala and El Salvador.

Silvera said Esperanza House provides summer camps, tutoring, ESL classes, school supplies, and helps students get into college.

Miles Thomas Field is located at 1104 Rocky Brook Rd in Opelika.

For more on Esperanza House, visit esperanzahouse.org.