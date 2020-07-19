Opelika All-Stars fall in Alabama Dixie Boys tournament

The Dixie League’s spring had already been hampered by rain when the coronavirus pandemic began, which left many of the teams having played only three or four games in the season. Despite the limited action, the coaches and players were able to put together All-Star rosters in the hopes of competing before the summer ended.

White said his group got about three days of practice for what was essentially a spur-of-the-moment tournament.

“They really haven’t had a whole lot of practice time. I’m telling you, if we had had more practice time we could have done a lot better, but we’re blessed that we had what we had,” White said. “They’re a great group of kids. They gave me all they had. It just wasn’t in the cards for us to go any further.”

White explained the players on his team have played together in the league for years, and they’ve consistently stuck together through thick and thin. That’s especially been the case the last two years, as last year the players helped rally around the Beauregard tornado victims and this year the entire group helped each other through the pandemic.