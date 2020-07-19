Opelika All-Stars fall in Alabama Dixie Boys tournament

Following a tough loss against Fairhope in the opening night of the Alabama Dixie Boys State Tournament at West Ridge Park, the Opelika 14-U All-Star team knew it had to show up ready to go in order to reach the next round.
Unfortunately for Opelika, the Show Stoppers from Smiths Station put a stop to their show Saturday morning.
Despite a strong pitching performance from trio Wes Robinson, Aaron Standridge and Gavin Blackmon, Opelika could not keep up with the Show Stoppers as the road squad pulled away in the sixth inning en route to a 6-0 victory. Opelika’s second loss in two games marks its end to the tournament after the city’s 13-U team fell to Beehive and Fairhope on Friday night.
Although Saturday’s loss was a tough end to the tournament, Opelika 14-U coach Joel White had nothing but positive things to say about his players and the opportunity they had to compete.
“We just got beat. All three of (our pitchers) pitched a good game, but we just didn’t hit the ball,” White said. “We owe a debt of gratitude to Mayor (Gary) Fuller, D. Mark Mitchell, the city of Opelika and Missy Martin. All of them allowed us to do this and open up the city back to allow these kids to play baseball. With all the controversy we have going on all right now, we got to play.
“It was all brothers out there trying to fight for it together. They all love each other and had three hours together to play the game they love.”
The Dixie League’s spring had already been hampered by rain when the coronavirus pandemic began, which left many of the teams having played only three or four games in the season. Despite the limited action, the coaches and players were able to put together All-Star rosters in the hopes of competing before the summer ended.
White said his group got about three days of practice for what was essentially a spur-of-the-moment tournament.
“They really haven’t had a whole lot of practice time. I’m telling you, if we had had more practice time we could have done a lot better, but we’re blessed that we had what we had,” White said. “They’re a great group of kids. They gave me all they had. It just wasn’t in the cards for us to go any further.”
White explained the players on his team have played together in the league for years, and they’ve consistently stuck together through thick and thin. That’s especially been the case the last two years, as last year the players helped rally around the Beauregard tornado victims and this year the entire group helped each other through the pandemic.
White told his players postgame that they still had a lot of baseball left ahead and that they needed to keep their heads up and keep playing the game they love. Friday and Saturday brought some welcomed distraction from a year unlike any other, and even though the results weren’t ideal the experience was still worthwhile.
“These kids, they’ve been playing together since they were little. It’s just a bad world right now, and I think there needs to be more stuff like this. There’s a lot of negativity going on, and we need more positive things,” White said. “If they come out and watch a ballgame, they’ll see these kids and won’t be thinking about facemasks or coronavirus or throwing stuff through windows. They’re building each other up. They’re all brothers on the field.”