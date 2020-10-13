Auburn soccer defeats Ole Miss in double overtime thriller

Freshman Anna Haddock struck a corner kick with less than 10 seconds on the clock and the ball deflected into the back of the net off an Ole Miss defender to give the Tigers the win at the Auburn Soccer Complex Tuesday night.

Auburn’s golden goal with three second remaining came following a 25-day drought since its season opener against Mississippi State on Sept. 18.

“We’re just really proud of this team,” head coach Karen Hoppa said. “We had been out for a while, but you couldn’t tell from their performance. The overall performance was excellent. We had a lot of chances. I’m really proud of them to stick with it until the last seconds and come out with a really valuable three points at home.”

Haddock raced toward the far corner after a shot was defended past the end line by Ole Miss with 22 seconds remaining and got off the left-footed corner with six seconds left. Just as fast as she tracked down the corner kick, her teammates came running toward her in celebration when it found the back of the net.

“It was a really hard-fought battle,” Haddock said. “We’ve been waiting 25 days to play again. Today, we were going to come out and fight. We fought for 110 minutes. It really paid off to see that go in and end in a win for us.”