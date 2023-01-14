Tags
Edward Seibold, the man found guilty of slaying three innocent girls in 1967, will remain behind bars for at least another five years.
Suni Lee scored a perfect 10 on beam, won the all-around, and the Auburn gymnastics team opened its season with bang Saturday night in Las Vegas.
The capital murder trial of Grady Wayne Wilkes, who is accused of murdering Auburn Police Officer William Buechner, will begin on Feb. 6.
For the remainder of January, Niffer's Place is holding a contest to decide what item "The Cadillac," named in honor of Auburn running backs coach Cadillac Williams, will be.
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
This $1,500 mentorship grant was established in 2022 with a goal to give one Alabama filmmaker aid in a filmmaking endeavor, of any genre, at any stage of production.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla Presley said in a statement Thursday evening.
The Auburn Police Department has joined the 30x30 Initiative, which is a nationwide goal to increase the percentage of female officers to 30% by the year 2030.
The president and CEO of the company is a graduate from Auburn University who wanted to give back to the Auburn community by offering the system to EAMC.
The Lee County Commission is moving forward with plans to build a new highway department complex that will sit on 21 acres of property at the …
