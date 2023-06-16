1st The Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa stole home during the seventh inning of Wednesday's game when Mets reliever Brooks Raley pitched from the windup rather than the stretch. It was the Yankees' first steal of home in the Subway Series. The Mets have stolen home twice in the series.
STAT OF THE DAY
- — Associated Press and MLB.com
