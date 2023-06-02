630 On this date in 2010,Ken Griffey Jr. announced his retirement after 22 seasons in the major leagues. Hitting only .184 in part-time duty for the Mariners, he retired with 630 career home runs and six seasons of 40 or more homers. Most of his career was spent with Seattle and the Cincinnati Reds.
STAT OF THE DAY
- — Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
It was announced Tuesday afternoon that GolfSuites, a family-oriented entertainment venue, will open its fourth location in Opelika.
A new pancake house that serves breakfast, brunch and lunch opened Tuesday morning in downtown Auburn.
The Tigers' season-opener against UMass kicks off at 2 p.m. CST and will be televised on ESPN. Their trip to Cal will kick off at 9:30 p.m. CST.
The Opelika Rage Room at 1510 Second Ave. will allow guests to break things in a controlled environment. Expected to open in early July, the e…
A total of 21 grillers will heat up downtown Opelika on Saturday and serve up their best burgers in the Burger Wars competition on North Railr…