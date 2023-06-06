289 Pete Alonso hit his 72nd home run at Citi Field on Sunday, snapping a tie with former Mets first baseman Lucas Duda for the most homers at the ballpark, which opened in 2009. Alonso was playing in his 289th regular-season game at Citi Field. Duda, who was with the Mets from 2010-17, played 388 games there.
