3rd On this date in 2013, reigning Cy Young Award winners went head-to-head for only the third time in MLB history when Tampa Bay's David Price faced Toronto's R.A. Dickey. Neither earned a decision as the Rays topped the Blue Jays, 5-4. The other match-ups were Orel Hershiser vs. Frank Viola (1989) and Tom Glavine vs. Roger Clemens (1999).