BIRMINGHAM — It was a strong rally for Houston coming out of the half in the team’s NCAA Tournament win over Auburn, but the true difference in the game was the Tigers’ lack of response.

There were games during the season where it felt like Auburn’s offense had no life in the second half, but this was something beyond. Auburn seemed stuck in sand, with shot after shot—and free throw after free throw—clanging off the rim.

It was q collapse from Auburn, outscored 50-23 in the final 20 minutes. Leading by 10 at the break, the team came out in the second half and had little answer for the Cougars’ offense.

Houston’s Tramon Mark scored 20 points in the second half, including a perfect 8-of-8 at the free throw line. Marcus Sasser followed him with an additional 13 points.

Even from the free throw line, it was disaster for the Tigers in the second half. Houston went perfect, 18-of-18, while Auburn hit just 15 of its 26.

Sophomore Johni Broome lived at the line, finishing with 14 points but going 6-of-16 as a part of the Tigers’ 52.8% free throw shooting.

The officials called 30 fouls in the second half, so Auburn could have generated offense from the charity stripe but instead left 11 points off the board.

Those would have been critical points considering the Tigers shot an abysmal 16.7% from the field in the second half, scoring just 0.639 points per possession. Auburn did not make a 3-point shot in the final frame. No Tiger hit multiple shots in the second half and Wendell Green Jr., Jaylin Williams, Broome and Allen Flanigan were the only ones to hit a shot at all.

The Tigers went cold for just over 10 minutes in the start of the second half, then again for almost four with under five minutes to play.

Despite the ice cold stretches, it felt like the Tigers were within striking distance up until the final few minutes of clock, when Zep Jasper hit a free throw to make the score 56-62. Houston put up 19 points in the final five and a half minutes, the death blow to which Auburn had little answer on the other end.

Jaylin Williams was also held scoreless in the second half until there were just two minutes remaining in the game. Leading the Tigers with 11 points in 16 minutes of the first half, he was unable to get anything done after the break despite playing for 14 minutes.

The scoring issues were larger than just Williams but the senior has been a player the Tigers could typically rely on for production when backed into a corner. Four Auburn players went scoreless in the second half.